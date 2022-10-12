Bulmer, Christenson, Proulx.jpg

(From left) Ashley Bulmer, Jill Christenson, and Todd Proulx

School board candidates Ashley Bulmer, Jill Christenson, and Todd Proulx are facing legal issues with alleged campaign violations regarding a lack of disclaimers on signs. A judge of the Office of Administrative Affairs recently found probable cause of a violation of a campaign law which requires certain campaign material to include a disclaimer notifying readers who prepared and paid for the material. According to the probably cause order, the complaint indicated that the lawn signs featuring all three names (Bulmer, Christenson, and Proulx, are running as a group for the school board) placed around Forest Lake did not include such information as required by law.

The matter first came to an administrative law judge on Sept. 29, where the judge found that based on initial findings, the case could move forward to a probable cause hearing. At the Oct. 4 hearing, the judge found there was probable cause that the violation had occurred, and the matter will now go before a panel of administrative law judges. 

