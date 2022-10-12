School board candidates Ashley Bulmer, Jill Christenson, and Todd Proulx are facing legal issues with alleged campaign violations regarding a lack of disclaimers on signs. A judge of the Office of Administrative Affairs recently found probable cause of a violation of a campaign law which requires certain campaign material to include a disclaimer notifying readers who prepared and paid for the material. According to the probably cause order, the complaint indicated that the lawn signs featuring all three names (Bulmer, Christenson, and Proulx, are running as a group for the school board) placed around Forest Lake did not include such information as required by law.
The matter first came to an administrative law judge on Sept. 29, where the judge found that based on initial findings, the case could move forward to a probable cause hearing. At the Oct. 4 hearing, the judge found there was probable cause that the violation had occurred, and the matter will now go before a panel of administrative law judges.
According to the probable cause hearing order, Bulmer, Christenson and Proulx admitted they violated the state campaign law, and during the Oct. 4 hearing, Proulx submitted a letter and photographs indicating that once notified of the violation, the three had taken “immediate action” to correct the issue by placing stickers on the signs with the correct campaign information.
The matter will go before a panel of administrative law judges to determine what, if any, repercussions the three may face. If found in violation by the panel, the complaint could be dismissed, the three could be issued a reprimand or pay a fine of up to $5,000, or the matter could be referred to a count attorney.
