Significant cutback expected on street improvements, but other expenditures move forward
Inflation may be hitting citizens at the pump and in the grocery store, but it’s also hitting the city, too. At the Monday, Feb. 28 Forest Lake City Council meeting, city administrator Patrick Casey laid out projected cost increases in four planned expenditures, one of which will mean a reduction in street improvement projects this year.
According to Casey, a new water treatment plant will cost – in total – nearly $1.9 million more to complete installation, as well as creating a new source well and rehab of another water well. But because that project is directly tied to development, Casey strongly recommended moving forward with the project, and said the council will need to look at how to fund the shortfall at a later time.
“I cannot recommend not doing this project. Again, we have infrastructure needs. We have new development coming; we’re going to need the capacity to pump water and treat water. I don’t see an alternative here,” Casey said, later adding, “This is our no. 1 priority. We cannot let that water system slow down. Not to sound like a broken record, but we have development needs that will have to go forward sooner rather than later.”
The city does have enough funds to pay for the first half of the project this year, but will need to consider funding for the second half. He recommended that the council should wait until the 2021 audit is complete and said to then “see what shape the water fund is in. There’s no use to tell you we have a 100% locked-in solution until we see what the end of the year numbers are.” That audit is usually completed in June, so the council will have to wait until the summer to consider budget impacts of the project. Water rate increases are also on the table for future discussion as to how to fund the latter half of the project.
The replacement of two aging lift stations with a single lift station along North Shore Circle will also increase due to the cost of labor and short supplies. The estimated cost that was included in a 2019 bond was $2.725 million. That project cost estimate is now $3.15 million, which is $428,000 over budget. However, Casey indicated that project could be completely covered by the sewer fund, and he estimates that will not impact sewer rates in the future.
“Fortunately, we have a healthy sewer fund,” Casey said.
The biggest impact, however, is the cost of repaving and updating roads. City Engineer Ryan Goodman said when he broke down costs from previous years to this year, he estimates the cost of bituminous asphalt has increased by 30% in one year. He said that other line items for a similar project had increased anywhere from 30% to some at 200% increases.
“Generally, everything is 80% to 100% higher in what we paid [last year],” Goodman said on his cost comparisons. “There’s no way we could’ve guessed we would’ve jumped 30% on year in bituminous, and that’s what we’re seeing generally all over right now.”
For that reason, Goodman said, he recommended pausing on most of the street projects this year, which were to be paid by using $8 million of a $10 million bond over the course of three years. It’s uncertain exactly which roads will be repaired this year, but Goodman expects some of the projects will still be done.
This means the city will not go out for a bond this year as it has anticipated. Instead, it hopes by waiting until next year, inflation will have gone down, and while the interest rates for bonds are expected to increase, Casey said he and the team at Ehlers Financial (with whom the city contracts for budget and long-term financial planning) believe the increase of interest rates would not exceed what they would be paying through inflation.
Casey said that the parks, trails and lakes committee’s budget would not be affected, though it had recently been approved for funding increases in 2022 into the future tied to specific bonding years.
Part of the $10 million bond proceeds the city had planned to go out for this year included $2 million for a fire truck replacement.
“Engines one and three need to be replaced. They are 14 and 24 years old and the maintenance costs continue to rise, and cost us thousands more dollars every year,” Casey said, adding the purchase was a necessity, which Mayor Mara Bain concurred. In this case, the cost was a 10% increase, which means that the estimated cost will now be $825,000.
“We’ll have to see when we put the specs together and bid. Maybe some of the bids will be low as supply and labor improve, but we’re recommending the spec-ing and placing an order,” Casey said, adding it will be at least a year before payment is required on the fire truck as no down payment is needed to order.
In an interview with the Times, Casey said he doesn’t foresee at this time these increases having a significant financial impact on taxpayers.
“It’s always a possibility, but I don’t think it’ll cause a dramatic increase in taxes. We’re not talking about 20%. We have averaged 3 to 7% in the last three to four years, and I’d say it’s probably going to stay in that same range because we’ve done a good job with most of our suppliers. I don’t see that having too much of a dramatic effect,“ Casey said.
Last year the city council considered a plan to create a city-wide sales tax to help fund things like street improvements, which caused some public backlash. Casey said that while that consideration hasn’t ever been completely off the table since then, it’s unlikely the council will be looking at such a tax at least for the next year, and even if the council were to consider it, the process for implementation is years-long and requires legislative approval from the state.
