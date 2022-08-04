Theater Intensive debuts comedic play-within-a-play this week
For its second year in operation, Theatre Intensive will bring “The Play that Goes Wrong” to audiences this summer. The program takes local youth actors and rehearses and performs a play in two weeks. It was a feat director Cassi Betker thought would be difficult, but attainable.
“We kind of knew that a good chunk of our returning kids could handle kind of another level that the show takes, … like, yep, I think we can actually pull this off,” Betker said.
The decision to choose this play was a compilation of knowing who would be cast, and that she and her daughter Lillian Betker recently watched – and loved – Amazon Prime’s “The Goes Wrong Show” and felt it has a good message at its heart.
“It has a good message to the kids in the community that everything can go wrong and you still stick with it and persevere and try to do your best even amongst disaster going on around you,” Cassi Betker said.
Unlike a larger production, the two-week intensive program requires an amount of dedication to succeed that other shows don’t, and the actors agree that dedication to develop characters, memorize the script and follow set cues is required to ensure the show goes on.
“I like the pressure of it. I like the two weeks [and] you get it all done. Usually you’re working with people who like theater, know what they’re doing, they want to work and they have a good work ethic, so we can push out a show in two weeks,” said Lillian Betker, who plays Dennis Tyde who plays Perkins in the play inside the story.
“The Play That Goes Wrong” is an ambitious production to try to achieve in a short amount of time, Betker said, because of the controlled chaotic play-within-a-play structure, following Cornley University Drama Society’s production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor” going awry.
“The script does encourage us, as actors, to pretend the show is going horribly wrong, you know, there’s lots of little fun things,” said Noah Roth, playing Max Bennet who plays Cecil Haversham and Arthur the Gardener in “The Murder at Haversham Manor.”
Even though Roth is cast to play three characters, he focused on how his primary role as Max Bennet is at the heart of the other two characters. He also pulled inspiration from actors in Hallmark films or banal TV shows.
“I thought more about characterizing Max rather than the characters he plays, especially since he doesn’t do a good job at playing those two characters,” Roth said.
Roth and a few other actors dove into Theatre Intensive’s show right off the heels of Masquer Theatre’s “Beauty and the Beast” production. “The Show That Goes Wrong” began to take shape on days three and four of rehearsals because the actors know how quickly things need to come together for success. When Roth was off-stage during the “Beauty and the Beast” performances he worked on memorizing “The Show That Goes Wrong” script, as he wanted to be off-book (not needing to read lines in rehearsals) during the first week of the two-week rehearsal. Memorizing this script has been an uphill battle for other cast members as well.
“This was a really difficult show for me to memorize for because you have to memorize intentionally incorrect lines, because in the script, there are mess-ups in the lines, but it has to be correctly incorrect,” said Jacob O’Connor, who’s playing Chris Bean who plays Inspector Carter.
“Whoever’s not on stage is back there. We have some sheets with cue lines and stuff, when stuff’s supposed to fall, when stuff’s supposed to happen. We have people assigned to doing each one,” O’Connor said.
Of the couple two-week theater programs O’Connor has done in the area, he said this is a unique play because of the intricacy of the set design.
“There’s a lot of things that go wrong, but that kind of go wrong on purpose. … It takes a lot of concentration and timing to make sure that happens well,” Betker said.
Set design began a week before rehearsals started at the end of July, but originated from Cassi’s detailed drawings of what it could look like, and then by eliminating impractical elements from the design before it was put in the church.
“The set is one of the most complicated sets my husband and I ever built, and [it took] a lot of trial and errors,” she said.
Theatre Intensive will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Forest Hills Church. Admission is free.
