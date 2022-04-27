Company announced cancellation of plans for five metro locations, including key location for Columbus
Despite the announcement last week by West Des Moines-based grocer Hy-Vee that plans for five planned sites for new locations would be sold as the company canceled plans for the grocery and convenience stores, so far the Columbus location is not on that chopping block. However, due to the announcement of Blaine’s store, implications for amenities provided at the Columbus Hy-Vee are in question.
The Blaine store, originally approved by the Blaine City Council in 2018, would have been located on 40 acres at 210 125th Ave. NE, on the southwest corner of the Jefferson Street and 125th Avenue intersection. The 84,997-square-foot Hy-Vee store was planned to have groceries, a liquor store, a restaurant (Market Grill) with outdoor dining, as well as a pharmacy, clinic, Starbucks and postal service. Plans for an adjacent 10,500-square-foot convenience store/gas station, with a car wash and coffee shop with a drive-thru, were also canceled.
“A lot has changed since we first acquired these locations,” Jeremy Gosch, president and chief operating officer at Hy-Vee, said in a press release. “As customers’ shopping patterns have changed over the pandemic, we’ve determined that there is a need for larger store formats that these current sites simply are not able to accommodate.”
The Columbus store is being planned to be a “Fast and Fresh” convenience store location, with square footage around 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. One of the proposed amenities at the site was a grocery drop-off location, where customers could order their groceries to be delivered to the convenience store in storage lockers for pickup, which would have come from the Blaine location.
Hy-Vee has not responded to a request for comment by the Forest Lake Times.
However, Columbus city administrator Elizabeth Mursko said the company still owns the property at Hornsby Street NE and Lake Drive NE, and the city has not received any communication that they intend to sell. Hy-Vee began planning for the Columbus site in 2018, and in April 2019, the city council approved the grocer’s conditional use permit and planned unit permit. Since then, the city has been awaiting word from the national grocer about any plans moving forward.
“The city’s current stance is that it is still awaiting Hy-Vee’s applications for permitting and construction with much anticipation,” Connor Keith, the city’s public communications coordinator, said.
-Paige Kieffer contributed to this article.
