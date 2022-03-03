Project faces hurdles of minimal funding, old restrictions
It’s difficult to discredit the Hopkins Schoolhouse, the official name for the old building which sits in Hugo near the Forest Lake border, as a building beyond redemption as it remains standing, despite being untouched and unused for more than 40 years. The one-room schoolhouse was previously teeming with life as a school for Forest Lake, then a town hall and youth center, prior to being boarded up as it sits today. It could soon be demolished, but new efforts by the Forest Lake Historical Society and Hugo City Council are trying to prevent such a demise.
“It has held its own, that is for sure, over time with minimal to no investment,” Hugo City Council and Hopkins Schoolhouse committee member Mike Miron said.
The building’s strength and “good bones” is not lost on the individuals working to preserve its historic legacy.
“It’s been in neglect for over 40 years and it’s still standing strong,” member of the Forest Lake Historical Society Justin Brink said. But efforts to preserve the building are complicated further by requirements wrapped up in the building’s history.
It was constructed in 1928 by the Forest Lake School District as a space to teach students in all grades, which at that time included grades 1-8. In the 1940s, the schoolhouse transitioned into a first through sixth grade classroom where students were taught until 1962.
Three years later, the building was sold to Oneka Township for $3,500, according to a Hugo historical commission report from 2018. But when the township acquired the building from the school district, the deed agreement came with restrictions requiring it to be used for public use. The deed agreement states that the building must be used as a space of public use like a city hall or youth center, which is how the building spent its later years.
“I had a grandfather who was on the township board; my guess is he probably met in that building for township meetings,” Miron said.
Upon acquisition, Oneka Township used the building as its town hall accommodating the deed requirement, until Oneka Township was absorbed by the village of Hugo. It was lastly used as a youth center and Boy Scout gathering spot, between the 70s and 80s, and it has been vacant since the early 90s, according to the commission’s report.
“That schoolhouse has been a topic of conversation off and on for several decades,” Miron said.
As the requirement written into the deed long ago still stands, the building cannot be sold for anything except public use, so the property has largely sat unused since then. In 1995, there was a push by the Transportation Enhancement Program to use the building as a trailhead and meeting space, but nothing came to fruition. In 2002 and 2010, the schoolhouse was evaluated by the Hugo parks commission and LMC Trust, respectively, who both concluded the building needed repairs. No action was taken at either of these times.
Then, in 2017, the Hugo council reinvigorated interest in the schoolhouse by hiring a history intern to dive into the building’s history. A year later the Hopkins Schoolhouse committee was formed to maintain momentum in the project.
“[The intern] was successful in obtaining a grant or two that helped dig that out, … start to answer some questions about things like the historical register and different pieces like that,” Miron said.
In 2019 and 2020, Hugo received $18,000 of grant funding to assess the state of the building and property, including environmental and toxicity reports.
“Fast forward to 2022; nothing physically has been done to the school, and right now it’s in danger of being demolished,” Brink said.
Although the grant funding didn’t help restore the deteriorating building, which has holes in its roof, it set the city on the path to produce estimates for refurbishment costs.
“We were able to start putting some cost estimates together as to what it would actually take to bring the building back to some type of operational condition,” Miron said.
At the Hugo City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, the council discussed that it would take roughly $1 million to get the schoolhouse into a usable and ADA-compliant facility.
“There’s definitely an amount of historical significance that would be awesome to be able to preserve, but we just don’t have a funding mechanism right now to facilitate the rehabilitation of the building,” Miron explained.
Hugo’s historical commission understands the city has no allotted funding available for this project, so it has turned to seeking historic recognition, which would open up opportunities for outside funding, as well as other grants and fundraising efforts to salvage the building in the future. The traction the Hopkins Schoolhouse gained from 2017 to 2020 came to half when the pandemic hit in 2020.
“That work probably would have come to the council sooner,” Miron said.
As the pandemic slowed the schoolhouse momentum, the roof continued to deteriorate, furthering internal degradation.
Another effort by Brink and others involved is getting the schoolhouse on the National Register for Historic Places, which will open further funding opportunities for the project. In 2017, the city received an $8,000 grant for the schoolhouse to be assessed for qualification on the National Registry, which it is deemed eligible.
“We need to get the roof patched up; that’ll buy us some time. Then we can get it on the Historical Register, get the reuse study done, get some grants going. It’ll just snowball from there,” Brink said.
Last week, the city of Hugo approved a roof resurfacing project costing around $3,500, prompting Brink to create a donation fund on his Facebook page “Old Forest Lake.”
“The schoolhouse just doesn’t have time,” Brink said.
The need to patch the roof is at the forefront of Brink’s efforts, but he also has his sight set on transforming the schoolhouse into a possible museum space that students from Hugo and Forest Lake can visit to understand local history.
“I’d like to push for a building reuse study, which is basically a formal approach in working with the Minnesota Historical Society’s State Preservation Office, just to determine best uses, recommendations moving forward,” Brink said.
Even though the building has been neglected for some time, it was not forgotten by the community it impacted.
“I have a personal interest in history of course. … There are many people in the community, as evidence by the comments on Facebook and I think also at the open house, that want to see property preserved,” Brink said.
The public support is what Hugo and the Hopkins Schoolhouse committee are hoping for instead of demolishing the property, which at this point isn’t off the table.
“I think the [Hugo] council wants to see what the community’s engagement is on that process and helping with that work and that effort,” Miron said.
Since Brink was brought into the fold of this restoration project at the start of the year, he has posted in his Facebook group to gain public traction.
“We already have a lot of volunteers. I recently had a contractor volunteer his time, so it’s been a positive experience so far,” he said.
Hugo City Clerk Michele Lindau will organize a meeting, on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hugo City Hall, to form a committee of volunteers to oversee the restoration project. The city is seeking individuals who are simply interested in this project or people who have experience writing grants, fundraising or planning, as well as construction experience. If individuals cannot attend the meeting but are interested in volunteering, contact mlindau@ci.hugo.mn.us.
“My hope is, I guess is that there’s some folks within the community who want to take this up and want to explore it further and dig into it and turn it into a project,” Miron said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.