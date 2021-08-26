Houle legacy to live on through Gertens’ renovations
It has been almost a year since Gertens, a Minnesota family-owned business, acquired the E.J. Houle grain elevator, the 3-acre lot it stands on in Forest Lake, along with the Houle Stillwater location in September 2020.
“We had spoken with them, you know, for a couple of years, but then when COVID hit, we kind of just stopped. Corona kind of put everything on hold, because no one knew what that all meant,” said Gino Pitera, a co-owner with Lewis and Glen Gertens.
However, Pitera said when they realized they’d get through the pandemic, they finalized the deal on Sept. 1, 2020. Now, the team recently started renovating the buildings while trying to maintain the historical significance of them at the Forest Lake location.
“We never had the intention of buying this place and saying, you know, we want to tear it down and, you know, make a new story,” said Luke Allen, the general manager of Spike’s and Houle’s.
Pitera said: “They really are really kind of very interesting and cool buildings. ... So we don’t want to lose that. And so that’s why we’re going through the process and the pain to try to restore rather than to start over.”
With the renovation process underway after starting a few weeks ago, they tore down a structurally unsound and unsafe building on the property. However, workers took time to save as much wood, metal and other material from the structure to incorporate it back into the new building, which will follow the same structural footprint on the property, to keep the history. Pitera and Allen say they have a history of repairing and renovating, as they’re doing with Houle’s.
The Houle mill project is not Gertens’ first historical renovation and remodel because of their recent projects in Elk River and Loretto.
“They did a marvelous readaptive use of a historic structure there [in Elk River], which gives me high hopes for a signature Forest Lake building,” zoning administrator Donovan Hart said.
Gertens readapted a mill in Elk River, but Pitera said it didn’t require as much work because they were not running any business out of it at the time, unlike the Houle Mill.
Although they stopped milling operations at the Houle location, it will take longer to renovate because they plan to continue selling products in the current 1,000 square feet of retail space.
Looking ahead
Pitera and Allen said there are two phases of the project spanning a couple years: renovation and remodel, with the addition of a greenhouse to the Forest Lake property.
Allen said they plan to build and renovate the Houle location to have 7,000 square feet of retail space, which they hope to have completed by the spring of 2022. They plan to sell pet, bird, horse, livestock and poultry feed. The current 1,000-square-foot retail space will be renovated for the use of their turf contractors.
“After that, we want to add a greenhouse to the site as well so we can sell some plants. … As we approach the completion of the renovation, then we’ll begin the greenhouse. So I think it’s going to be spring 2023 for the greenhouse,” said Pitera.
The short-term goals for the Gertens team is to have a better offering of animal feed and lawn and garden products by renovating the buildings to accommodate their desire to offer more products to the community.
Allen said their motto throughout this remodel is “building for the next hundred years,” in hopes of maintaining the legacy of the E.J. Houle mill, since the building was established over a century ago.
The renovated, historical mills in Elk River and Loretto were rebranded to Spike’s Feed, Seed and Pet Supply stores. However, with the acquisition of the E.J. Houle mill, Gertens added the Houle name to their brand, creating Spike’s and Houle’s. Pitera said they will not remove the E.J. Houle logo from the side of the mill until they get to that part of the renovation.
“The Houle’s brand is very well known and respected in the east metro area, so we didn’t want to lose that,” Pitera said.
