Hopkins 01.jpg

The organization Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center is working to save and re-purpose the Hopkins Schoolhouse, located west of Highway 61 in northern Hugo, into a community gathering site to display local historic artifacts and showcase a one-room schoolhouse.  

 Submitted Photo

Salvation of the schoolhouse could be found in making it a museum and meeting space

The fate of northern Hugo’s Hopkins Schoolhouse, a former one-room school just off Highway 61 that belonged to the Forest Lake School District until 1965, will be up for discussion at the Hugo City Council meeting at the end of the month.

Load comments