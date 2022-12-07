Salvation of the schoolhouse could be found in making it a museum and meeting space
The fate of northern Hugo’s Hopkins Schoolhouse, a former one-room school just off Highway 61 that belonged to the Forest Lake School District until 1965, will be up for discussion at the Hugo City Council meeting at the end of the month.
In an effort to save the building from being torn down, the Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center organization – made up of the Forest Lake Historical Society, the Hugo Historical Commission, and a board of directors – has been connecting with local businesses, community members and applying for grants to prove it can fund the estimated $1 million refurbishment.
“Our goal … is to show at the end of December that we have enough engagement by businesses, by volunteers that are interested in keeping the momentum going,” said Liz Cinqueonce, a Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center steering committee member.
In the spring the City Council received assessments that refurbishing the building would cost around $1 million, which it doesn’t have the funds to do. To the dismay of local historians, the council concluded that the building may become a hazard to the community sitting vacant and demolition could be a more favorable solution – which is when the historical groups stepped in with a proposal: refurbish the building to offer the Forest Lake and Hugo communities a place to gather for multiple activities while making it a historical museum.
The Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center has created a six-year plan to reopen the building to the public as a place to view a one-classroom historic schoolhouse; display local historic artifacts that local businesses, the historical commission and society acquire; offer educational experiences to local schools; and provide a meeting space.
“I think there’s more buy-in with the more uses for it besides just the historical display. … You know, there’s a lot of different uses that it’s going to be for,” steering committee member Cindy Petty said.
Before they can bring the vision to fruition, the group has to prove its case to the council that there is enough interest and involvement from the Forest Lake and Hugo communities to accomplish the long-term refurbishment plan the organization is shooting for.
“Between all of us, we’re kind of hooked up with a lot of the businesses and people in town,” Petty said.
Currently, they are seeking applications from local businesses to pledge donations until Friday, Dec. 9.
Facing an estimated $1 million refurbishment is a large expense to swallow but the group thinks it could be able to reduce the price tag slightly through community connections.
“We actually believe that we’ll be able to get that number down by engaging in local businesses and contractors,” Cinqueonce said.
Cinqueonce’s hope is already proving to be true, as Precise Exteriors, a roofing business in Hugo, covered the roof with a large tarp at no charge on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to prevent more interior damage. The roof covering project was approved by the city earlier this year to buy time for the organization to find funds to substantially repair it in the future.
Although it is still uncertain whether they will move forward to reinstate this building into the society as a functioning community site, they’re looking ahead with anticipation.
“If we do get approval from the city, basically we’re taking off and doing what we need to do,” said steering committee member and Forest Lake Historical Society member Justin Brink.
When he initially got involved in the spring he posted in the “Old Forest Lake” Facebook page, for which he is a moderator, to gauge community interest in saving the building. He received a lot of interest from potential volunteers ready to clean up the building and heard stories from people who had connections to the schoolhouse.
“It’s exciting to see all those volunteers willing to help. It’ll be a really big payoff when the city does approve,” he said.
Although the organization isn’t at the stage of having volunteers clean and clear out the schoolhouse, it is seeking volunteers who are experienced with writing grant applications and volunteers who want to connect with teachers, students and local businesses about this project.
“One of the things that I think has been kind of fun to watch is the snowball effect,” Cinqueonce said.
Another avenue the group is pursuing is applying to the National Register of Historic Places. They ran into a hiccup with that process, as one of the favorable criteria to get a site registered is if a famous person had passed through there. However, the group’s argument to get the Hopkins Schoolhouse on the list was that the community’s everyday citizens were the ones who drove progress in the area, which they say is noteworthy enough. They are hoping that is enough to help it be listed.
“A lot of progress happens just because of the regular people who show up in different ways for the community, and we wanted to kind of honor that with the heritage center,” Cinqueonce said.
The building was built in 1928 and used as a school by the Forest Lake School District until Oneka Township bought it. Oneka used it as the town hall until the township was incorporated into the city of Hugo in 1972. After that it was used as a youth center and a gathering spot for the Boy Scouts until the early 2000s, but it has since fallen into disrepair, with holes in the roof causing interior damage through the attic down to the basement.
“People have been waiting a long time for something to happen with it,” Petty said.
The value of history
A common reason for each individual on the steering committee to give their time to help revitalize the building is that they don’t want to lose a piece of history.
A primary reason for Craig Moen, Hugo Historical Commission member, is because he wants the city’s historical artifacts to have a roomier place to reside. The Hugo artifacts are stored in a small room at the City Hall building, which forces them to turn away artifacts because they don’t have a means of holding or displaying them.
The same goes for Brink, who has rooms in his home littered with artifacts the Forest Lake Historical Society has collected over the years. He’ll likely add the school bell from the Hopkins Schoolhouse to that collection, too.
Cindy and Floyd Petty moved to Hugo about 27 years ago, and Cindy wants to show their children and grandchildren that any person can make a difference in the community they are a part of.
“[Our granddaughter] knows now that that’s the school that grandpa and grandma are trying to save, so it’s just kind of trying to set an example for our kids to help out the community and make a mark where you live,” Cindy said.
Floyd, also a steering committee member, marvels at the history of the building that still stands almost as it did 100 years ago.
“It’s interesting just to stand back and look at the ceiling, the old metal tiles. … It’s really cool to see how much history is still in there,” Floyd said.
Cinqueonce’s ties to the schoolhouse are a bit deeper. Her father attended the school when he was a young student in the area. On top of her familial connection, she discovered a historic class roster that features the names of notable people of the area that was hidden away in her grandparents’ house, which is why she is working to preserve it now.
“That’s not something that belongs to one person; it would be really nice to have a place to be able to share those things so that it’s not sitting in a box somewhere that nobody gets to see or interact with it,” she said.
The Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center steering committee is accepting donations at hopkinsschoolhouse.org/#page-3.
