The interior of the almost 100-year-old schoolhouse has been damaged due to the holes in its roof for several years. The Hopkins Schoolhouse committee plans to repair the roof, siding and chimney throughout 2023 based on funds they have already raised. 

The Hopkins Schoolhouse and Heritage Center got the green light by the Hugo City Council during its Monday, Feb. 6, meeting to refurbish the one-room schoolhouse for the communities of Forest Lake and Hugo. 

“You can see the passion, and I guess I’m really impressed by the work the whole committee has put into this, so nothing but support from my viewpoint,” Hugo council member Dave Strub said. 

