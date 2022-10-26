Limiting left-hand turns and lowering speed limit proposed by MnDOT
The 1.8-mile stretch of Highway 97 between I-35 and Highway 61 is looking like it’ll be getting a complete redesign in 2025. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Dmitry Tomasevich shared the new plan at the Forest Lake council meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.
The construction project, which initially started as a basic mill and overlay reconstruction, has now gone through a complete redesign, and now includes adding a median island which restricts left-hand turns, improved lighting, pedestrian crossway improvements, and construction of a multi-use trail that would connect to the Hardwood Creek Trail.
“We literally started with a mill and overlay project, and all these things we kept discovering throughout the process, and when you put all these needs together, you can see … all the sudden it naturally started to form this urbanized section along Highway 97,” Tomasevich said.
The changes are in part due to proposed new development, and wanting to plan for an increase in traffic due to increased business or residential development along the route.
One of the biggest changes is a median island placed on Highway 97 on that stretch, which would prevent left turns. Tomasevich said that with possible development and current safety issues along that stretch, designated left turn lanes wouldn’t fit and there were already safety issues about turning left onto Highway 97, especially between Fenway Avenue and Highway 61.
The current proposal adds a roundabout at Fenway Avenue, as well as adding right-in-right-out only turn lane onto Forest Boulevard. Other streets or driveway access points would also be forced to turn right, then turn around.
City engineer Ryan Goodman said, “Obviously with the controlled median through that, here, that’s going to limit some of the access. It’s also going to save a lot of lives. …There’s going to be huge safety improvements, for traffic safety and pedestrian safety.”
Due to the changes, the proposed speed limit for the updated design of that stretch of Highway 97 goes from 55 mph to 45 mph.
“Arbitrarily, MnDOT can’t just go out there and lower the speeds from, say, 55 to 45. We have statutory requirements in setting those speed limits. However, design elements can help modify the behavior of the drivers,” Tomasevich said. He added that a speed study will be performed once the project is done to help set the speed limit, but from a design standpoint at this time, the thought is to lower the speed limit to 45 mph.
“It’ll be some change and there’ll be some opinions that’ll come with it, but I think it’s much-needed improvements going forward versus having a conversation about a fatality,” Goodman said.
The reconstruction project is set to take place from spring of 2025 through fall of 2026.
MnDOT and the City of Forest Lake will be hosting a public open house about the project on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Forest Lake City Center in the community room.
