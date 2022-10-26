Highway 97.png

Limiting left-hand turns and lowering speed limit proposed by MnDOT

The 1.8-mile stretch of Highway 97 between I-35 and Highway 61 is looking like it’ll be getting a complete redesign in 2025. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Dmitry Tomasevich shared the new plan at the Forest Lake council meeting on Monday, Oct. 17. 

