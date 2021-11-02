Janet Freemore, 70, of Chisago City, was killed after she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 8 and Pioneer Road in Chisago City near the border of Forest Lake and Wyoming. According to the accident report, on Oct. 28, at 12:30 p.m., Freemore was on her bicycle, crossing in the crosswalk going northbound on Highway 8, when Sara Spannbauer, 23, of Woodbury, made a right turn from northbound Pioneer Road to eastbound Highway 8. Freemore was transported to Regions Hospital and died later that evening. The state patrol is still investigating the accident; no charges have been filed as of press time.

