Forest Lake Area High School holds first musical production since before pandemic
The Forest Lake Area High School actors are called back to center stage for the light-hearted whimsical production “Seussical.”
The cast and orchestra came together for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 21, to start practicing for the debut performance a week later, on Friday, Oct. 29. The cast’s excitement to perform their roles and characters has been building since they first found out the fall musical would be “Seussical.”
“It’s a bunch of fun characters because of Dr. Seuss, ... it’s not sad, so it’s gonna have a good ending, and I knew that from the beginning,” said freshman Lucia Stene, who plays Mayzie LaBird.
She added that Dr. Seuss’ books were a large part of her childhood and her family had a whole bin of his books that they read growing up, which added to her excitement for the production.
Senior Noah Roth explained his excitement to better understand the unique characters Dr. Seuss constructed.
“The fun part of an actor is getting to really figure out your character and figure out how you want to play them and stuff, and kind of do the whole Rubik’s cube of their psychology and their thought processes and their motivations,” Roth said.
He will play Cat in the Hat, the chaotic narrator with a dynamic dichotomy between good and mischievous, which Roth said he is excited to bring to life on stage. He has been pulling inspiration from other characters he has seen in movies and musicals to fill the character’s shoes.
“For some of the lighter sides of him, I try to channel the genie from Aladdin, who’s this big bombastic character, right? And then for maybe the more questionable side of him, I try to channel more like Beetlejuice from the musical,” Roth added.
However, other actors do not utilize that more nuanced tactic to produce a character, like sophomore Sasha Niederkorn, who plays Gertrude McFuzz.
“I like doing voices for characters ‘cause it helps me get in character. I have done accents and stuff for characters, so I was really excited to try and do one for this, too,” Niederkorn said, as she pitched her voice into a higher octave.
She added that doing an accent for her Seuss character “felt natural,” since she had seen the musical before and listened to the Broadway soundtrack, which helped her pull inspiration from the original Gertrude McFuzz.
But other students were more hesitant at the news of Seuss.
“I didn’t think it was going to be that fun, because I had seen this musical three times. … But I ended up having a lot of fun,” said freshman Jackson Langrek, who plays Horton.
The cast and orchestra were energized at their first rehearsal together to start ironing out kinks a week out from their first performance of “Seussical.”
Director Tim Newcomb catered toward having a larger orchestra than normal this year too, with 20 students playing instruments in the pit.
“You can always get a pared-down version, but because we’re teaching, we’re a school, we want music kids to feel connected to it, too, and learn what it’s like to be part of this kind of orchestra,” Newcomb explained.
Prior to auditions that took place during the first week of school, Newcomb held a workshop to gauge how many students would be participating in the fall musical, which was canceled last year. To his surprise, the cast is almost half ninth graders.
“There was some nervousness going in, because we didn’t know necessarily who we were going to get,” Newcomb said.
Senior Luke Tschida, who plays the Mayor, echoed that similar sentiment when he found out the musical would be “Seussical.”
“I was a little mixed about it, since I did not know how many people were going to audition for this play, since this is basically a heavily ensembled musical,” Tschida said. However, he said is happy and excited with how it has turned out this year.
Newcomb has directed at the high school for around 25 years and said the decision process is not random for fall musicals because they alternate in a three-style cycle between classic, modern and children’s musicals to provide students with skills in a variety of styles.
They continued the cycle and skipped the classic musical, which was supposed to be last year. He said a children’s show with a light-hearted story would be fitting for the cast and audience “after a couple of hard years, with COVID and social unrest.”
Catering to his nervousness about student turnout for the year, he said “Seussical” is a musical that doesn’t call for too many “big leads” like “The Music Man” or “Hello Dolly” would require.
“Most of the music is achievable for most people. … With this I felt like, I think we can make almost anybody work in most parts,” Newcomb said, which could additionally be helpful if someone is sick prior to a show night or needed to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.
As opening night nears, Newcomb understands the possibility of students getting sick and being unable to perform for the two weekends of the show. That happened to students who performed in the middle school’s production of “Freaky Friday.”
“Last time I didn’t get to participate in the show. … I did all the work and then quarantined because of close contact for the performance dates,” freshman Lucia Stene said about “Freaky Friday.”
Newcomb and the musical’s team made the decision early on not to double-cast roles in case of an emergency illness. They pulled inspiration from Dr. Seuss himself to endorse healthy lifestyle practices to students.
“There’s a Seuss book about sleep that I hadn’t heard but John Guidry, the vocal director, brought it in and read it to the kids and said, ‘So make sure that you’re getting sleep,’” Newcomb laughed.
Even though there is no “Plan B,” Newcomb is hopeful that students will step up to fill roles in the event of emergency, since the show must go on.
“If something catastrophic were to happen, there are people, I think, that know the songs well enough that could step in,” Newcomb said.
