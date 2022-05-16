Club’s stock worth $40K funds scholarships
The typical memories of high schoolers involved in their school’s investment clubs consist of using fake currency in a simulated stock market to imitate that experience. The students in at the Forest Lake Area High School’s investment club will have drastically different memories as their TD Ameritrade account currently has more than $40,000 in the pot.
The investment club is not only an extracurricular activity providing knowledge about investing, but the money they raise through investments will support those students’ future through financial scholarships. The scholarships offered to the students in the club are coordinated through the Forest Lake Area Community Scholarship Foundation, who will put a portion of the club’s investment total toward scholarships.
“Based on funding, they determine how many students will get the scholarships,” Forest Lake Area High School business education teacher Kristen Nellis explained. “This is the first year we have this many students, so that number was being determined and has not yet been announced. I know that more money was added to the funds to give more scholarships this year since we grew so quickly.”
Students are learning about the stock market through this investment opportunity with real skin in the game.
“It’s usually a subject that’s not talked about a lot, even in college. A lot of people come out of college and don’t even know what investment is,” partner and financial planner at Five Star Financial Resources Brad Beck said.
Zoey Braaten, a student in the investment club, said she’s happy to be learning, since she has seen an uptick of social media posts about booming financial industries like Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens.
“I really wanted to join just to kind of learn more myself,” Braaten said, adding that the scholarship opportunities are “super awesome.”
“I think that this is an important skill no matter what you do in life. It’s good to make smart financial decisions and investments and stuff,” junior Dale Kangas said.
Club’s growth
The club started in 2018 when Kangas was a freshman, but it was a dismal group with only a few participants. The club, which had been an unofficial one until this year, began with an anonymous donation of $25,000. The club was just two to three people in the first few years.
“Last year, it was just me and like one other person. So I’d be coming in every couple days and be like, ‘All right, sell this, buy this.’ … It was sort of tough. But it’s nice to have the group and the group decisions,” Kangas said.
In the club’s earlier days, Kangas and the other members were learning as they went.
“I had zero knowledge at all – like, nothing. I didn’t even know what the number on the stock tickers was, the share price,” Kangas joked.
This year, the school made it an official activity, and the club began to draw more students – and with those students, another anonymous donation of $15,000 was added to the students’ portfolio.
“This year we were able to make it an official school club through the high school,” Nellis said.
The ability to use real money has been a draw, and sometimes a shock, for students who have joined the club.
“When Nellis was first telling me about how much money we had because it was an anonymous investor, I was really thrown back. That’s a lot of money,” Braaten said.
Investing in education
With the increased participation and pressure handling more than $45,000, Nellis realized she’d need some more help to foster the students’ education in investments, so she brought in two community members to help. Beck and Five Star Financial Resources financial planner Troy Axelson attend the club’s meetings, teaching the students about the market and investments, though they can’t offer any specific advice.
“It’s just a passion of mine. I’ve done it for 30 years and I’d do [the job] even if I wasn’t paid for it. … It’s a good opportunity just to share with the next generation,” Axelson said.
To kick off their involvement and a new era for the investment club, Beck and Axelson held an informational session to lay basic groundwork of investing for the students.
“They started the year off with a ‘crash course’ on investing for the kids and challenged them weekly to research and learn what was happening in the market. They are able to bring to the group purpose and expertise,” Nellis said.
Braaten joked that at first it seemed Beck and Axelson were speaking in a different language during the crash course.
“There’s so much that you need to understand and so there’s a lot of open dialogue,” Braaten said.
Beck and Axelson said they both enjoy working with and encouraging the students as they guide them through the ever-changing current events that can impact the market and the club’s real investments, and the students have responded.
Kangas said, “You get all real variables … like what’s happening in the real world and how it really affects the stocks and stuff. It’s not just sort of a game.”
The club discusses those “real” variables, like Elon Musk purchasing Twitter, and how that could impact their current shares in Twitter and their shares in another social media conglomerate, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.
Though Axelson and Beck cannot advise students on what to buy or sell, the two encourage the students to research and propose stocks they’re interested in buying and selling based on current trends in the world. During the Tuesday, April 26, meeting, Braaten presented the possible purchase of Sony stock due to the company’s new virtual reality technology that it is creating.
“I’ve been seeing lots of things on the internet of actual physical places you can go to and use VR and experience it. And that’s something I would be really interested in. I just know that it is taking off,” Braaten said.
Following her presentation on why she thought the club should invest in Sony, Beck and Axelson walked the students through an in-depth reading of how well Sony stock has done long term and if it is a stable investment. The students didn’t purchase Sony at the end of April but began discussing that possibility in the future.
“We’re really just here to teach them to fish. And then they go and determine which fish they want to catch,” Axelson said.
