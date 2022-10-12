Redistricting affected Minnesota House and Senate districts, shaking up the political makeup across the state, including the Forest Lake area.
Most of what comprised Senate District 39 — which currently encompasses most of Washington County — was split into Senate District 33 in the north and Senate District 41 in the south.
Senate District 33 is comprised of Forest Lake, Hugo, Scandia, Marine on St. Croix, May Township, Dellwood, Stillwater, Stillwater Township, Oak Park Heights, and Bayport, along with portions of Mahtomedi and Pine Springs.
Senate District 33 is split into two house districts: House District 33A and House District 33B. House District 33A is mainly the western half of the district and includes a large swath of Forest Lake, running south of Broadway Avenue SW, then cutting south of the lake and down Keystone Avenue, along with Hugo, Dellwood, and portions of Mahtomedi and Pine Springs.
House District 33B is comprised of a northern portion Forest Lake, running north of Broadway Avenue and the lake, Scandia, Marine on St. Croix and May Township.
District 32B, which included Wyoming, will now become District 28B. District 32B ran with Wyoming in its southwest corner, north of North Branch and slightly east of Harris, and east to Taylor’s Falls, with Franconia Township included in previous District 33. District 28B will now run a straight east-west line of Chisago and Washington counties.
Columbus and Linwood both are currently the eastern borders for District 31B, which extends west of Forest Lake and Wyoming in Anoka County past Highway 61, and includes other cities like East Bethel, Ham Lake. Now Columbus and Linwood will be split into two, with the city of Columbus placed in newly formed House District 32A. Linwood will now be a part of District 31B.
Election day voting
While the census shook up the political landscape in redistricting, so it did for cities, who also made changes this year due to population outlooks.
Some major changes to Forest Lake’s precincts that occurred following the 2020 census are the biggest local change residents should be aware of. Due to a growing population in the southwest portion of the city along Highway 61, the council approved in late February a change to the boundaries of precincts 4 and 5. In addition, the boundaries of precincts 1 and 2 were made due to the changes in legislative districts following the census.
Precinct 1, for which previous boundaries ran from 11th Avenue Southwest to 240th Street North between Columbus and Highway 61, was split nearly in half, with the new southern boundary running from Broadway Avenue instead of 11th Avenue Southwest. That southern portion of former Precinct 1 will now be added to Precinct 2, which previously was a portion of the city south of First Lake and ran east of Highway 61 to Highway 97 and over to Harrow Ave North.
Previously, Precinct 4’s dividing line between the eastern portions of precincts 2 and 5 was at Harrow Avenue North. The western boundary for Precinct 4 will now be extended west to Highway 61, and will run south of Highway 97 until Harrow Avenue, at which point the lines remain the same, running along the southern portions of Second Lake and Third Lake. That means Precinct 5 will be smaller.
Precinct 2’s voting location will remain at the Forest Lake City Center (1408 Lake St. S.), while Precinct 1’s voting location has now changed to the Forest Lake Senior Center (767 Fourth St. SW).
Voting locations for precincts 4 and 5 remain as they had been, with Hosanna Lutheran Church (9300 Scandia Trail) hosting Precinct 4, and the Washington County Service Center - Forest Lake (19955 Forest Road North) hosting Precinct 5.
Precinct 3’s boundaries and location stay the same, with Faith Lutheran Church (886 North Shore Drive) as the voting location for that precinct.
While there were also changes to Wyoming’s precincts after the council approved splitting the single-precinct city into two in March of this year, there is no logistical change to voters, as both precincts remain voting at Maranatha Church (24799 Forest Blvd. N.).
In Columbus, residents can vote at the city’s public works garage (16345 Kettle River Blvd.). In Scandia, they can vote at the Scandia Community Center (14727 209th St. N.).
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Early voting
Early voting has begun across the state and will continue until the day before the election. One can go to a polling location to vote early, or fill out an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots returned by mail must arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. A witness is required for all absentee ballots this election.
Here are the polling locations for early in-person voting:
Forest Lake residents can vote at the Washington County Service Center in Forest Lake (19955 Forest Road N.) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
Scandia residents can also vote from the Forest Lake Washington County Service Center or at the Washington County Government Center (14949 62nd St. N., Stillwater), which has the same hours.
Columbus City Hall will have early voting during business hours, and will have extended hours for early voting for residents on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Linwood residents can vote early at the Linwood Town Hall (22817 Typo Creek Dr. NE, Stacy) during regular business hours, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
All Anoka County voters can also vote at Anoka County Elections (2100 Third Ave., Suite 160, in Anoka) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
Wyoming residents can vote at the Chisago County Government Center (313 N. Main St., Room 271, Center City) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
For more information on early voting, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote to find your polling location and times available.
Regular absentee ballots can be requested online at tinyurl.com/jepxsa8c. After you submit your ballot, you can track your ballot at mnvotes.org/track.
To check your registration to vote, or to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote.
