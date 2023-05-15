Scandia violist wins Schubert Club scholarship
When Sam Anderson of Scandia began taking viola lessons, he had no idea how he’d connect with playing an instrument and excel as a performer.
“It kind of started out as a hobby that sort of gave me a personality and then it also helps me when I’m lonely. It’s kind of like a friend – like having an instrument is like having a friend,” Anderson said.
Growing up with an identical twin brother, Anderson sought a way to make himself an individual within the duo. Even though they both play instruments, Anderson views being a musician as part of his identity.
“Music was a way to set me apart from my brother, sort of. … I kind of wanted to be my own person, it gave me sovereignty over myself. It gave me sort of freedom to be myself without having to compare constantly,” Anderson said.
When he was in sixth grade at Scandia Elementary he began playing the violin, but switched to the viola when he was 14 years old and started private lessons at Music Connection in Forest Lake.
“If you can play one you can usually play the other. They’re very, very similar, and that was a huge reason why it was so accessible for me,” Anderson said.
Although they sound alike in name, the viola is a bit larger than a violin and has different tuning – and how musicians view the instruments.
“If you’re going to ask a violinist they’d probably just make a really stupid joke,” Anderson laughed.
In his early years of playing the viola, he dove head first into rehearsing as an outlet and means to express himself, which is still the root of his drive.
“When I play, I am being emotional in a way. I’m just not talking, I’m not crying, I’m not yelling. But the music sort of conveys that and makes me feel that without feeling like I’m bottled up,” Anderson explained.
His ability to not only play notes on a page, but tell a story with emotion through performing is how he has excelled as an undergraduate viola performance student at the University of Minnesota.
“My teacher always says that your instrument is like … an extension of your body and you’re learning how to tame your instrument,” Anderson said.
When he came together with his teachers to choose a piece for him to perform for the Schubert Club’s Bruce P. Carlson Scholarship Competition, they knew it had to accentuate his skills. The piece they chose was York Bowen’s Viola Sonata No. 1 in C Minor.
“It’s very focused on tone and musicality and forming lines in the music. … It kind of makes up for the lack of my technicality,” he said.
This thoughtful selection is likely what earned him the first place win in his age group in the strings category of the competition.
“That was a very consistent comment: that it seems like [I’m] telling a story. I’m being purposeful about what I’m doing on the viola, instead of just being a robot playing all the notes,” Anderson said of the judge’s comments.
This year, the Schubert Club accepted video submissions from not only students in Minnesota, but the broader Midwest. When Anderson found out he was a finalist he was surprised.
“This is the first competition I’ve ever done. … When I got the email that I made it into finals, I was like ‘Holy crap,’ I just did not expect it,” Anderson said.
Since he was able to submit the video to be considered for the scholarship, he had a lot of nerves going into the finalist performance in late-March at the Landmark Center in St. Paul.
Hearing other competitors perform before him at the finalist round is where nerves really kicked in for Anderson.
“I was like ‘Woah, I’m playing with this [talent], this is insane,’” he recalled, even questioning “‘Do I even belong here?’”
After a few minutes of playing, he eased into the rhythm of performing a song he had rehearsed for many weeks. Following him winning the scholarship, the winners were set to perform at the Ordway on Saturday, April 15. He performed the same piece he entered in the competition accompanied by Jiwon Lee on the piano.
“I was pretty nervous and I didn’t do as well as I would have liked, but I’m really happy I was able to play through the piece,” Anderson said.
The daily routine leading up to that performance began around 10 a.m. when he trekked to the University of Minnesota campus to start rehearsing. He’d take a break in the early evening around dinnertime and return to rehearsing again until around 11 p.m. at night.
“I know a lot of the doctoral students will practice as much as I do. I would have to say, I don’t really know that many undergrad students that do,” Anderson said.
As a college student, the future is not fully mapped out for Anderson. However, the next step will be for him to apply to some prominent programs around the country like Julliard. He definitely knows that he’ll continue to play the instrument in his life because it’s an intrinsic part of his identity now.
“It’s strange because I’ve been doing it for so long it just feels like a second language to me, and it feels like I can’t give up now even if I wanted to,” Anderson said.
Whether he pursues a professional performing career or not is still unknown. But as he is about to work as a musical instructor, he’s certain that he will continue to teach young musicians in the future.
“That is something that I’ve always found to be just as fulfilling as playing. It’s absolutely amazing, just being able to nurture someone’s love for an instrument just sounds so awesome,” he said.
