Elections bring new, familiar faces to local offices

The Forest Lake Area School Board’s three available seats are set for Luke Hagglund, Jill Christenson and Curt Rebelein Jr. to claim at the start of the 2023 term as they earned the most votes out of the seven candidates in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

Erickson
Roberts
Preiner
Hegland
Hanegraaf
Maefsky
Luger
