Elections bring new, familiar faces to local offices
The Forest Lake Area School Board’s three available seats are set for Luke Hagglund, Jill Christenson and Curt Rebelein Jr. to claim at the start of the 2023 term as they earned the most votes out of the seven candidates in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Throughout the election, there were two running blocs of three people each vying for all of the seats with Hagglund, Rebelein Jr. and Laura Ndirangu in one bloc, and Christenson, Todd Proulx and Ashley Bulmer in the other, while candidate April Eagan ran alone.
The voters split the voting blocs: one seat to Christenson and two seats to Hagglund and Rebelein Jr.
Hagglund was the top vote-getter with 8,818 votes, or 17.98% of the total, followed by Christenson, who received 7,760 votes, or 15.82% of the total. Rebelein Jr. earned 74 more votes than Proulx, securing his spot with 7,436 votes, or 15.16% of total votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
“All the hard work paid off, and I guess it really hasn’t quite sunk in yet and probably won’t until we actually get sworn in on the board,” Hagglund said.
For Christenson, as the sole victor from her bloc, election night offered a bittersweet feeling for her as she was excited and thankful to be elected, but it wasn’t what she anticipated as her running mates won’t serve alongside her. However, that feeling has since subsided as she looks forward to working with current and newly elected board members at the start of her term.
“I wish that I was, you know, serving alongside of them. But I am going to work with everyone on the school board, [and] work with the new members,” Christenson said.
Similar to Christenson’s initial sentiment, Rebelein Jr. had hoped he and both his running mates, Hagglund and Ndirangu, would claim the three open school board seats, but Ndirangu fell short as the fifth highest vote earner with 7,178 votes, or 14.63% of the vote.
“Of course there’s some disappointment that Laura won’t be joining us, but Jill is a great candidate,” Rebelein Jr. said.
Candidates Proulx and Rebelein Jr. were earning votes by a close margin on election night until Proulx ultimately fell behind, becoming the fourth highest vote-getter. Bulmer followed behind Ndirangu earning 6,471 votes (13.19%). Eagan earned 3,831 votes (7.81%). There were 198 write-in votes (0.4%).
The three elected candidates are taking the time between now and the start of their term in January 2023 to learn more about the roles they’re about to step into.
“I’m eager to learn; there’s a lot to learn. … I want to just really understand [tasks], so I can be an active participant and ask meaningful questions,” Christenson said.
Rebelein Jr. echoed a similar thought in wanting to be prepared to jump into the work on understanding district contracts related to busing to assist the current board’s efforts to reevaluate its transportation efficiency.
Hagglund plans to connect with school board members in neighboring districts to learn from their experiences to better inform himself prior to stepping into the new role.
“What helped them? What do they wish they would’ve known going into it?” Hagglund said of the questions he will ask. “Just to kind of best prepare myself,” he added.
Hagglund, Christenson and Rebelein Jr. are appreciative for the support of the community and are looking ahead at the over arching goal to provide a good education to students.
“I will work with anyone who has the best interest of Forest Lake Area Public Schools in their heart. I will work with whoever to make schools better,” she said.
“It is my intent to represent the entire community, whether they happen to align with my personal views or not. … In the end we want to provide the best education for our children that we possibly can,” Rebelein Jr. said, adding the vehicle to get there may look different for some.
Forest Lake
Mayor Mara Bain was reelected for her third term on Tuesday, Nov. 8, after running unopposed this year. She received 6,450 votes, or 96.44%, with 238 write-in votes recorded.
Council members Kathy Bystrom and Kelly Monson did not run for reelection this year, opening up two spots on the council. Of the four candidates, Leif Erickson was the top vote-getter for the Forest Lake City Council and was elected for his first term, earning 4,986 votes, or 37.49% of the vote total. He has been a Forest Lake Economic Development Authority commissioner since 2020 and is currently the chair-elect of Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Blake Roberts was the second highest vote-getter with 4,590 votes (34.52%). He has been a commissioner on the city’s EDA for 12 years and is an active member in local groups in the area.
The third top vote earner was Jeffrey Larson, who received 2,099 votes (15.78%), followed by Marcus Gibbs who received 1,561 votes (11.74%). There were 62 write-in votes.
Columbus
Mayor Jesse Preiner was reelected for his third term as Columbus mayor and earned just 14 more votes than other mayoral candidate Dave Povolny. Preiner received 1,119 votes (50.22%), while Povolny received 1,105 votes (49.60%). Povolny was mayor from 2010 to 2018 before he was ousted. There were four write-in votes, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.
The Columbus City Council had two open seats this year with five candidates vying for the spots. Current planning commission member Ron Hanegraaf received 25.82% of the total vote, and Janet Hegland won her reelection bid with 23.84%.
Of the other three candidates, Jennifer Lattin followed with 21.82% of total votes, with Jody Krebs trailing with 20.23%, followed by Anson Watson, who received 7.98%. There were 10 write-in votes, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Scandia
Mayor Christine Maefsky ran for reelection unopposed in 2022 and earned 1,759 votes, or 96.54%. There were 63 write-in votes.
There were two Scandia City Council seats up for election with five candidates vying for the spots. Michael Lubke was the top vote-getter of the candidates and received 863 votes, 27.05% of the vote, while incumbent Jerry Cusick trailed behind, receiving 793 votes (24.86%), according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Council member Patti Ray did not run for reelection, which is the spot Lubke was elected for, as Cusick won his reelection.
Lori Lavin trailed behind the top two vote earners with 22.41% of the total, followed by Donald Baber (13.2%) and Christopher Johnson (11.72%). There were 24 write-in votes (0.75%).
Wyoming
Both incumbents to the Wyoming City Council, Claire Luger and Dennis Schilling, ran unopposed in the election and won their respective seats.
Luger, elected in 2014, was the top vote-getter with 51.12% of the vote, and Schilling earned 47.14% of the vote, with 1.74% write-in votes recorded by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s unofficial election results.
Linwood Township
There were two Linwood Township supervisor seats up for election and both candidates ran unopposed for their respective seats on the board.
For Town Supervisor Seat A, Robert Millerbernd received 1,795 votes, or 96.45% of the total, while there were 66 write-in votes. John Olson received 1,688 votes, or 93.31% of the vote, to claim Town Supervisor Seat D. There were 121 write-in votes, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
