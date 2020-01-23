The Wyoming City Council engaged in a number of housekeeping issues during its Jan. 7 meeting.
The body named Councilwoman Claire Luger acting mayor in the event that Mayor Lisa Iverson is not present at the meeting. Iverson also announced that there was an opening on the Economic Development Authority and the Planning Commission.
For the year 2020, the normal meeting nights will continue to be the first and third Tuesdays of the month. There are a couple of exceptions, however. The March 3 meeting will move to March 4 due to the presidential primary election; the Nov. 3 meeting will move to Nov. 4 due to the general election; and the Aug. 5 meeting will move to Aug. 6 because of National Night Out.
Engine repair
The council voted to replace the foam injection system on Fire Engine 1, at a cost of $9,789.39. The system works by mixing water with foam and spraying the mixture onto a fire, where the foam adheres to and suppresses combustible material.
“We have been having intermittent issues,” Director of Public Safety Paul Hoppe said. “The foam injection system is corroding in the engine. … We need to get the parts ordered right away to get it taken care of sooner rather than later.”
He estimated that it would take at least a couple of weeks before the parts would come in. He said the engine would be in service until the parts came in and then would be out of service for only a couple of days while the repairs were being made.
Iverson said the Department of Public Safety, which in Wyoming encompasses both police and fire operations, has been doing a great job informing the public of the work it does.
Plunge
Susan Young of the Forest Lake Rotary spoke during the open forum and invited the council to participate in the annual Rotary Plunge fundraiser event on Feb. 8. The event, which begins at noon, allows those who jump into a hole cut in Forest Lake’s first lake to raise money for an organization or cause of their choice.
“The council could raise money for the veterans park,” she suggested. “We would welcome you.”
Each year the organization that raises the most money wins the challenge pot. Last year’s challenge pot was $3,000.
Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager noted that she is a regular attender of the event, usually enlivening the crowd and the plungers in a penguin suit. However, she added, “If you would like me to jump, it will cost you $1,000. I will put on the penguin suit and jump.”
This is the 10th year of the plunge, which has raised over $1 million in that time. Learn more at www.firstgiving.com/event/forestlakerotary/plunge2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.