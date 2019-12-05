The Wyoming City Council chambers had more guests than usual during the Nov. 19 meeting. Residents from the proposed 2020 street improvement area project came for the public hearing on the project.
City Engineer Mark Erichson said the city had identified street improvement projects for several years out. The city had already held a number of informational meetings with project residents, a feasibility study, and public hearing for the improvements.”
Jeff Pearson, a senior project manager of engineering firm WSB, was also present.
The project will take place in three neighborhoods on the west side of Interstate Highway 35.
“These will be full [road] reconstructions,” Pearson said. “Utilities will stay, including the storm sewers.” Pearson said.
The roads in the project include Everton Circle from Everton Avenue to Everton Avenue, Everton Avenue from 264th Street to Everton Circle, 264th Street from Kettle River Boulevard to Everton Avenue, 264th Court from 264th Street to the south terminus, 263rd Street from Kettle River Boulevard the west terminus, 263rd Court from 263rd Street to 263rd Street, 262nd Street from Kettle River Boulevard to 261st Street, Emerald Avenue from 262nd Street to the northwest terminus, 261st Street from Kettle River Boulevard to the west terminus, and 261st Lane from Kettle River Boulevard to 261st Street.
Erichson said that a couple of potential issues had come up at previous meetings, including clearing vegetation and sediment from the regional ditch and if that should be included in the assessment costs or if that was standard maintenance that should have been kept up by the city.
There is also a park expansion option for Lion’s Park.
“[The goal is to] be looking at late January to approve plans, late March to award projects,” Peterson said, adding that costs will be assessed after the project is complete.
Concrete curb and gutter is suggested for the entire area.
“We have also identified a number of drainage issues that are an ongoing concern in the area,” Erichson said. “After rain falls, there is a considerable amount of standing water that doesn’t drain off. … Drainage problems are contributing problems to the conditions of the roadway. Asphalt curb and gutter does not drain the way concrete does.”
In the reconstruction, roads that are wider then 28 feet would be reduced to 28 feet.
The city identified 113 assessable units, which are the number of buildable lots in the area based on current zoning. The total cost for the project is approximately $3.65 million. The city is projecting that assessments to property owners will cover 20% of the project, which means that the projected assessment per unit is $6,345. If the city decides not to assess for the ditch maintenance, the cost would be $6,297. The city council agreed to move forward with the project with decisions about assessments and park improvements to come later.
Erichson said the interest rate for the assessments are set at time of certification. The rate has been between 4 and 5% past years. Residents can pay the total assessment in full within 30 days after adoption to avoid interest or spread it out over 15 years.
Erichson said the city would like residents in the area to fill out a survey on the city’s website. The city is looking for input on potential issues including where sump pump outlets are and where they drain, if there are invisible fences or in-ground irrigation in the area as well as other items.
Other business
The council also voted agrees to purchase 36 backpack self-contained breathing apparatus units for the Fire Department. Chief of Public Safety Paul Hoppe said that these SCBA units are required life-support units for firefighters. The life cycle on the units the Fire Department currently has is 15 years, and it that time is almost up, at which point they will no longer be certifiable. Hoppe said the city had tried for three years to get a grant for the purchase replacements and failed.
“We set funds aside accordingly in case we didn’t get the grant,” he said.
He added that the department was thinking the purchase would be about a $300,000 expense, but personnel shopped around and were able to find what they needed for $237,222.90.
Fran Duncanson has turned in her resignation from the deputy clerk position effective Dec. 6. City Administrator Robb Linwood said she will be working at a municipality closer to home.
Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager moved to accept the resignation “with regret.”
“I want to thank her for her work,” Mayor Lisa Iverson said. “I understand that drive.”
