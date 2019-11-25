Wyoming’s 2019 work to improve Fairview Avenue in the area of Fairview Lakes Medical Center is now complete.
“Despite the weather, we have been able to complete the project,” City Engineer Mark Erichson told the Wyoming City Council at its Nov. 4 meeting. “The contractor did a great job getting in and out between raindrops. ... The total amount on the project came in just north of $551,000.”
Twenty percent of that amount will be assessed to property owners. In this case, Fairview Lakes Medical Center owns all the units, with an assessment amount of $110,271.03 for the nine units. The assessment hearing is set for the Dec. 3.
“The total cost of the project came in over your estimate,” Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager said. “What happened?”
“It actually came in over our feasibility study but under what we reported after our bid results,” Erichson said. He added that the difference between the feasibility study and bids were from two main factors: FLMC requested additional improvements, and there was more road damage than estimated when the project was originally designed last winter.
“The scope of the project was higher [than the feasibility study],” he said.
Councilman Dennis Schilling asked about striping on the road. Erichson said the road originally had no striping and that the plan did not include it.
Mayor Lisa Iverson said she had received some questions about why the city was paying for the road when it was the road to the hospital. However, she added, “It is our road.”
Dump truck
Wyoming’s 2009 Mack dump truck has been having issues with its regeneration system. The council voted to pay the amount of $9,030.18 to Nuss Truck and Equipment for repairs. Public Works Superintendent Chuck Almhjeld said most of the recent repairs had to do with the regeneration system.
“Hopefully, everything is done now; we just got it back and it seems to run just fine,” he said.
Almhjeld said he and City Administrator Robb Linwood had decided to move ahead with the repairs because they didn’t know when the first snowfall would come or who long it would take for repairs or when the new truck would be completed. The new truck has now arrived. The city also has a third truck.
Linwood said that the city policy says emergency spending can be used for purchases necessary for life, health and safety.
“We did feel like this fit into that category,” he said, explaining that the truck is necessary for proper snow removal.
“My understanding is that the 2009 truck has had a lot of issues – not just ours, but the model,” Iverson said. She asked how long Almhjeld thought the truck would last, given the problems.
“I think it should be good for the 15 years we need to keep it,” he replied.
