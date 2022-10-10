A preliminary 2023 property tax levy approved by the Anoka County Board Sept. 27 is unchanged from 2022 as well as 2021.

The $141,927,676 certified levy cannot be increased, but it can be cut before the board acts on the final levy and 2023 budget at its Friday, Dec. 2 meeting following a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

Load comments