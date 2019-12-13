The Linwood Town Board discussed a variety of items at its Nov. 26 meeting.
Inspections
The board signed a contract with Rum River Contracting Consulting as an alternative building and septic inspector option for the town. This had previously been discussed and voted on. Don Svigny, who is currently acting as an alternative inspector for the town, is not licensed to do septic inspections, and he recommended this company.
Town hall updates
Pamela Hoppe was hired as the new Senior Center coordinator. She began working on Nov. 18.
“We are very excited to have her, and she is planning new programs, getting things set up and settled into the program. ... There will be fun stuff coming this summer,” Town Clerk Pam Olson told The Forest Lake Times.
Olson also added that the town staff is excited about getting a new phone system. The phone system will allow all the departments to be interconnected with transfer and paging options. Each department will keep its original number, but with the connected system it will be easier for residents to get the information they need.
Another exciting communication update for the township is the new sign that will be going in the first part of December. The sign will have an area for digital announcements, and updates about township happenings will be posted there.
“To us it’s a big deal,” Olson said.
Rinks
As the weather shifts, the township has decided to utilize the hockey rink. The township has an area for a hockey rink and a pleasure rink. For the past couple of years, with sporadic weather and sometimes warmer than usual winter temperatures, it has been difficult to keep nice ice on both rinks, and the pleasure rink has taken priority. In years past, the pleasure rink has gotten a lot of activity, but it was rarely used for hockey, as there are no boards to keep pucks contained. This year, the board decided to freeze one third of the hockey rink to provide a dedicated hockey space.
In other business, the Linwood Fire Department is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7 beginning at 8 a.m.
