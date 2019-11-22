The Nov. 12 meeting of the Linwood Town Board was packed with over 50 residents who wanted to talk about one service that has been severely lacking in the area: high speed internet. The Town Board has been working with Midco to bring high speed internet to the Becker Farms and Ryan Lake Drive areas.
Sean Merritt said that for 10 years, Frontier has been the only option for internet, and it’s not met the area’s needs.
“I don’t consider satellite [internet] an option,” he said, citing the service’s high cost.
Town Treasurer Andrea Nekowitsch shared her experience.
“I feel your pain because I was where you are just a couple years ago,” she said.
Nekowitsch said she lives in a township in Chisago County that successfully applied for a grant to bring high speed internet to her area.
“Our only option [before the grant] was direct line of sight [access],” she said.
Midco has looked into getting a grant for underserved areas but does not believe it could receive it because some parts of Linwood are considered adequately served.
Merritt said the residents would like the Town Board to ask Midco to apply for the grant.
Supervisor Mike Halliday said Midco was not interested in the grant and didn’t think it would qualify for it but added that the company is still looking at the cost to provide service in the area and what the cost to homeowners would be.
Nekowitsch took an informal poll asking how many people would be willing to pay $2,500 to get reliable high speed internet to their homes. Almost the whole room agreed that they would.
“Where we are at right now is they [Midco] are looking at addresses and cost of infrastructure. Once we get the numbers, we will come to you with the cost and how much you have to pay and if you want to pay that amount,” she said.
“The bottom line for any provider is they know how many houses they have to have hooked up with what services to make money, and if they can’t make money, they won’t do it,” Halliday said. “Ultimately if the provider isn’t interested in doing it, there is nothing we can do about it.”
“I would love to work with a group from each area,” Nekowitsch said. “My recommendation to the board is that they petition Midco [to show] you are interested.”
Nekowitsch said getting internet to Becker Farms is much cheaper then Ryan Lake, based on population density.
Cory Wilkins lives in the Becker Farms neighborhood.
“Everyone I talked to said they would switch over,” she said.
Shawna Augustine is a local Realtor.
“If Midco is not going to bring services, we need to go to the state and see what our options are,” she said. “I have people that moved to our development and found out too late that Frontier was our only option. I have had some people say that they are not looking in Linwood anymore. They won’t look in areas where there is no internet.” She said that she likes to work at home when possible, as do some of her neighbors, but spotty internet can make this impossible.
Residents discussed the disparity in services between different parts of the township, possibly moving out of the area due to internet problems, and even the lack of landline phone services to parts of the township.
The Town Board decided to contact residents and arrange a meeting when it get cost estimates back from Midco.
Halliday also thanked the residents for attending and participating in town politics.
In other business, Sue Vento, who represents District 11 (which includes Linwood) at the Metropolitan Council, came to the Nov. 12 board meeting to introduce herself, as she was appointed in the spring.
“I am familiar with townships, but not in-depth. … I am interested to learn about the issues you face,” she told the board.
Vento is on the community development, audit, environment and Rush Line committees.
One resident asked Vento if there were any plans to bring in any of the services that the Met Council helps administrate, specifically the Met Council sewer services.
Vento said bringing sewer to the area was “not imminent but something we are looking at.”
