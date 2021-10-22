Downtown development and community development director discussed further
Budgeting for road improvements and community and downtown development, including the hiring of a new community development director, has been at the forefront of Forest Lake’s council discussions the last two weeks.
On Oct. 11, City Administrator Patrick Casey brought up the need for a community development director, which he had previously brought before council.
“Without going back to the last presentation, we had a reorganization. In 2013-2014, the city reduced its community development function from three people to one, and combined a whole bunch of jobs into one. What they did there was burden the individual in that position with a scope of work that was way too large for that person to be successful. The city limped by, but I would argue, and be pretty strong about that, that when they did that we reduced not just our cost, we reduced our service levels, we reduced our ability to respond to developers, and it slowed our development time,” Casey said, adding that since the resignation of zoning administrator Donovan Hart, “We now have an opportunity to change course a bit. We have the opportunity to have a better job with development.”
Casey further explained: “The prior position, Donovan’s, had to look at housing, zoning enforcement, prop maintenance enforcement, and had to do agenda items for the Planning Commission; the job was just too much for a single position. A new position like this would do the outreach, but would coordinate the development process internally. We just don’t do a very good job. Developers get frustrated when we can’t clearly tell them what they need to be doing or what our guidelines are. Sometimes in the past we have told them one thing at the beginning of the process but somewhere in the middle that process changes. We need to fix it and do a better job.”
Casey mentioned the growth of the city, and how in 2013 the city had more full-time employees than now.
“I don’t want to hire more people than we have to, but we have to do things correctly and we have to do things efficiently. We are still below the [full-time employee] count we had in 2013; We’re doing more stuff with less in a growing community. We have all these goals about downtown planning and everything else that are good things and future things, but we just need to make them work right, and to do that we need certain targeted positions. I’m not asking to hire three more administrative assistants, but we have to respond to those needs as a growing community.”
Mayor Mara Bain and council member Kathy Bystrom both expressed support for the position, but added concerns that the community’s views on hiring new positions isn’t being well-received.
Bystrom said: “We’ve been doing an awful lot of hiring, and I know in many cases we’ve shifted some of the ways we’re doing things to bring things in house. I think about contracting out finance and bringing in a finance director, and it was basically a wash for the most part. We’ve done that in a few cases over the last couple years. I’m not sure the perception of the community is that. They just see us hiring, hiring, hiring.”
Bystrom indicated she wanted to take a step back, not necessarily from the addition of the position, but from a perspective of hiring as a whole.
“I’m hearing similar questions, so we just need to keep reiterating it’s not just an addition of headcount,” Bain said.
Council member Sam Husnik said he’s heard from contractors and developers that the backlog and the lack of answers is frustrating, and indicated his support for the new position.
“I think there’s some things we need to get fixed, and that’s one of them,” he said.
One of the key roles the new position will have will be in the implementation of the development in downtown. On Oct. 11, Bruce Chamberlain, an urban strategist and designer of Hoisington Koegler Group, Inc., who has been working on the downtown plan, spoke about the vision statement he and the EDA has come up with. The vision statement is “A district welcoming to a broad audience of businesses, visitors and neighbors, and a vibrant place with distinctive and memorable ways to experience it, especially around dining, recreating, socializing, shopping and living life.”
Casey broke down how the community development director would help implement the vision being drafted for downtown, and said the biggest missing component by not having a community development director is the outreach necessary to make development occur.
“We’re not out there with developers. We have a great downtown plan process going on, but who knows about that? Who understands that and what are we going to do? The current structure won’t allow us to be as aggressive as we need, to make that downtown vision a reality,” Casey said.
General fund levy decreased
Casey updated the council on the cost and taxpayer impact for the new community development director at the Monday, Oct. 18, meeting. The new community development director would be paid half through the EDA budget and half through the general fund due to the combined nature of the position between residential and commercial developments. This means an additional $29,927 from the general fund for the position. However, the city found $14,980 of administrative part-time wages that weren’t being spent.
Adjustments to the budget so far — including police state aid and fire prevention state aid that has given the city an additional $72,000 — for the 2022 General Fund budget now means a decrease of the general fund levy from $8,850,091 to $8,703,178. From a 2021 general fund levy of $8,116,719 to a proposed 2022 levy of $8,703,178 would be a 7.23% increase compared to the 9.04% increase initially approved during the council’s preliminary general fund levy amount.
Bonding option reintroduced for road improvements
Casey and Bruce Kimmel of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, whom the city has contracted with to create a 10-year financial plan, gave an update on the city’s budget regarding the new position, parks and recreation, and roads during the Oct. 18 meeting.
Kimmel proposed a $10 million bond, which would give the city $8 million in funds to repair, but not replace, roads. This would not include major reconstruction projects like North Shore Trail or Forest Road. The $2 million left would be to purchase capital equipment, like plow trucks.
Kimmel said that the biggest factor right now are the low interest rates, which would be under $1.5%.
This means, he said, that the city could designate more money towards parks and trails, which has been listed as a priority by the city and has been heavily requested by members of the Parks Trails and Lakes Commission.
“In Minnesota state law, you have lots of abilities to finance streets, sewer/water, equipment, but not many options to finance parks and trails. This gives you the capacity to shift levy authority to shift the budget and use that for parks and trails projects, with the caveat your exact levy allocations will be parks and trails, cost, readiness, and how you decide to use the bond proceeds,” Kimmel said.
However, Kimmel and city engineer Ryan Goodman stressed that this does not include those major reconstruction projects. The city’s current policy for those projects include an assessment on the properties of those projects of 80%, with the city handling the last 20% of the cost. Bain said she wanted a better understanding from staff about the historical reasoning behind that number.
“Basically, it involved a pretty big road committee group, and franchise fees did not exist prior to that,” Goodman said. It had previously been a 70% and 30% split between homeowners and the city, respectively, but changed in 2009.
Bystrom said: “I just really want to map out what the proposal would be for the $8 million, and I’d like to take a look at major reconstruction, roads we feel are subject or needing major reconstruction, what’s the financial impact of that. And then taking a look at both scenarios, $10 million and addition of major reconstruction, what would the impact be to taxpayers going one way or another.”
Kimmel said that the best way to approach the situation would be to utilize multiple revenue streams so not one is impacted. One option for partial funding would be to utilize the sewer and stormwater fund for road projects that would fall under the need for sewer and stormwater maintenance.
“We’re going to need every tool,” Bain said.
“I think one thing we can help you do is what Ryan [Goodman] said at the outset: There’s so many different potential major projects. Logistically, which ones can you realistically do?” Kimmel said. “We can’t figure that out here, ... but one thing you can do as a governing body, is through these sets of assumptions and leveraging these financial tools, say ‘We feel comfortable with a budget of ‘X’ million dollars over the next 10 years,’ and from there the city staff, the city can come up with a set of priorities. Unless you have some sense of what’s financially feasible, you’re just going to keep spinning your wheels.”
“I think we’re getting there,” Bystrom said. “I like to see the big picture and pull back a little bit, make some decisions about that prioritization. I think we all know it’s all needed, and it’s all at what point in time does the work actually get done? I think $8 million for road maintenance is something we should consider, if we wait to take any action until all these factors are known. We can move on the things that are more quantifiable.”
