Forest Lake residents can expect a slight reduction in the levy since the preliminary amount was projected at $13,192,515 in September, which represented at 7.44% levy increase from 2022. City Administrator Patrick Casey said the city’s revenue would grow by $73,690 from streams such as the building and sign permitting, interest earnings, and increases to the fire department’s budget made by the city of Columbus, with whom Forest Lake shares a joint powers agreement.
While the revenue numbers did increase, Mayor Mara Bain wanted to proceed with caution.
“Changing the levy based on revenue numbers always makes me a little bit nervous, because I feel like we have less control over revenue,” she said, also asking if the revenue received from interest earnings was what was expected, which she was assured was.
“When I look at [where] the city has been the past two to three years and trending now, we’re right on track with where we have been,” said Kevin Knopik, city finance director.
In addition, the city was able to decrease administrative costs by $21,815, as well as lowering legal costs related to the rewriting of the city’s zoning code by $15,000.
But some of that will be offset by line items missed in the city’s initial budget planning, including the payment for portable toilets, a total of $28,000, and helping fund Lakes Center for Youth and Families at $17,000.
In all, the proposed levy currently stands at $13,126,354, representing a reduction of the levy by $65,505. Compared to the 2022 budget, that’s an increase of $6.9%, compared to the 7.44% projected in September.
Under the revised levy, homeowners with homes valued at $366,250 (the average home price in Forest Lake), would net a $160.16 increase, up to $1,289.88 this year for the city’s portion of the taxes, or about an $8 reduction; a home valued at $250,000 would be an increase of $833.06, an overall increase of $110.39, but a $5 reduction; a home valued at $300,000 would be $1,026.01, a $128.30 increase since 2022, a roughly $6 reduction from September’s preliminary levy; and a home valued at $400,000 would be $1,411.91, or a $163.73 difference since 2022, but an overall reduction of about $9 from the preliminary levy.
The city’s tax rate will stay around the 35% mark after dropping from 40% last year, a drop largely precipitated by home valuations skyrocketing in the last year.
Casey stressed that due to interest rates, home valuations could see a decrease, which would then increase the tax rate again.
“We’ll see what the market does. Housing has slowed down considerably, interest rates are up, so we have no idea what that’ll mean for valuations,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.