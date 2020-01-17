The Columbus City Council dealt with a variety of business in its last meeting of 2019 and its first meeting of 2020.
Street discussion
Former Councilman Mark Daly spoke during the open forum portion of the January council meeting. He said there is a portion of Camp 3 Road Northeast and Kettle River Boulevard Northeast where there are a lot of crashes. He said it is better now that the stop signs have been changed and the brush has been removed, but it’s still not safe. Daly said there’s not a double stripe on the road, so people pass other vehicles even though they shouldn’t. He thought the road should have been closed a long time ago.
“Someone’s going to get killed there,” Daly said. He went on to say it is a city road that is slippery and needs maintenance. He felt closing the road would save the city money.
Councilwoman Janet Hegland agreed that the road is dangerous. She said the safety of the road had been brought up before.
Councilwoman Shelly Logren was afraid closing it would exchange one problem for another. She was worried hairpin turn accidents would happen by the new Viking Industrial Center at 9203 Lake Dr. Northeast if their trucks couldn’t use the road to turn around.
No decisions about the road were made at the meeting.
City engineer
TKDA’s Dennis Postler will no longer be the city engineer because he is moving out of state. On Jan. 8, Hegland said he served admirably for five years. She also said the city will miss him greatly and is indebted to him. He will be replaced by Kevin Bittner with Bolton & Menk.
Postler thanked the city, but said he was disappointed the council decided to end the city’s 41-year relationship with TKDA. He said it hurts and he was sorry it turned out that way.
Public Works Superintendent Jim Windingstad reported that a drain in the floor in the public works building needed to be repaired. Because it is difficult to fix, Windingstad estimated the repair would cost approximately $11,000. The improvements being made should last about 25 years.
Mayoral term
At the council’s Dec. 11 meeting, Councilman Jeff Duraine said he thought the mayor’s term should be changed from two years to four years. At the Dec. 30 meeting, attorney Jacob Steen gave the council more information about changing the term.
When the city was incorporated in 2006, Administrative Law Judge Beverly Jones Heydinger set the mayoral term. The order stated: “An election of a mayor and four council members shall be held on November 7, 2006. The mayor and two city council members shall be elected for a two-year term commencing January 1, 2007, and two city council members shall be elected for a four-year term commencing January 1, 2007. Thereafter the city council members shall be elected for four-year terms.”
According to a memorandum from attorney Bill Griffith, “Under Minnesota law, the city council may change the mayor’s term by ordinance commencing in the next term. The change will not affect the mayor’s term the year in which it is adopted unless it is adopted at least four weeks before the closing date for the filling of affidavits of candidacy for such election. To be clear, under the statute, the city council can change the mayor’s term to four years by adopting an ordinance at any time. However, if it is later than four weeks before the close of filing for office, it won’t be effective until the next term.”
Duraine said the two-year term means the mayor is constantly campaigning. He said it doesn’t make sense for it to only be a two-year term. He thinks it should be a four-year term. It is something Duraine has been thinking about for a while. However, he said he wasn’t going to push it since 2020 is his last year.
Councilman Denny Peterson thought the current term shouldn’t change. He also said he doesn’t like it when the council asks the attorney for more information on topics they aren’t seriously considering, because there is always a charge. To find out if the city could change the term, the lawyer billed the city $500.
Hegland wanted to know if the council could ask the citizens to decide. She said she didn’t want to take away the opportunity for residents to vote other people in unless residents approved it.
Steen said it was up to the council to make the decision about the term.
Other business
On Jan. 8, the council agreed to authorize negotiations to purchase property from an owner on Lake Drive. The city needs the owner’s property for ponding and to extend a road near the Viking Industrial Center.
Also on Jan. 8, Hegland said she felt the city was paying the Sunrise River Water Management Organization too much money for operating. The Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area was included when calculating Columbus’ portion. She plans to ask the Sunrise River Water Management Organization to take out public land when doing their calculations. The council was supportive of her plan.
Logren said she is working on a branding meeting for the city, which will be a networking meeting. She is planning to invite the 66 businesses in the business district to find out what they would like Columbus to be known for.
The approval of the final Columbus 2020 budget has now been postponed twice, most recently to the Jan. 15 meeting (after press time).
