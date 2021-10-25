An uptick in the last year of Columbus residents wanting to run a home business has led to the need for updates in the city’s zoning regulations.
Ben Gutknecht, associate planner for Columbus, said that he and Elizabeth Mursko, city administrator, have received phone calls from residents regarding the topic. Currently, residents are allowed to work remotely for a company, but there are some restrictions on running an at-home business.
Bill Griffith, city attorney, addressed the city of Columbus’ general zoning regulations, specifically the residential zone businesses section, and suggested the council work to update that portion of the zoning ordinance by expanding and clarifying what qualifies as a legal home-run business.
“Some examples that we’ve seen are things all the way from they’re trying to run an excavation business or another landscaping business all the way to, just what Bill [Griffith] had described, making jams in their kitchen,” Gutknecht said about the types of businesses people are inquiring about.
Mursko discussed other businesses she has been asked about, like a resident wanting to run a food truck by preparing food at their home to distribute elsewhere, or another resident wanting to run a semi-permanent garage sale on their property while also selling products on eBay.
“These are the kinds of concepts that are coming in. They’re different than what they were before or 10 years ago, and sometimes we’re having a hard time fitting exactly where it is in the box,” Mursko said about trying to apply new residential-zone businesses to the current ordinance.
Griffith said the traditional avenue to start running a home business is to apply for an interim use permit, a temporary agreement, from the city to establish a business. He proposed the council should review the policy to clarify what qualifies as a residential-zoned business. However, he said amending policy typically requires a moratorium, pausing new permit requests, for a year while the ordinance is reviewed.
“We think about what are you trying to cover and what are reasonable exceptions,” Griffith said, explaining the process of the moratorium to the council.
The council discussed possible exceptions to the residential-zone business moratorium, which include residents with open applications prior to the start of the suspension and people whose interim use permits will expire during the moratorium.
Despite Wagamond’s and Logren’s opposition to the moratorium, the council approved a motion, 4-1, for Griffith to draft a moratorium for the ordinance; Council member Rob Busch opposed. A vote to approve amending the residential-zone business policy will be made during the next meeting.
The council had mixed opinions about placing a yearlong moratorium on suspending the opening of residential-zoned businesses in the city of Columbus while they amend the ordinance to cover the broader business plans residents have.
Council member Janet Hegland supported the moratorium as a way to carefully consider what the residential zone ordinance covers and what it does not without receiving new requests.
“In the meantime, if you don’t sort of stop the flow, you end up with a bunch of stuff that you might, down the road, decide you really don’t want. And it becomes problematic because we don’t have a way of saying no to it,” Hegland said, supporting the moratorium.
However, council member Shelly Logren disagreed because she supports residents’ right to legally use their property how they want to as long as they abide by public nuisance ordinances.
“I know we have to spend the time to make rules. I’m saying I don’t like the moratorium because it limits people. … I’m thinking of the individual rights and land rights that the people have,” Logren said, noting her hobby farm that houses a donkey at her home.
Busch and Sue Wagamon echoed Logren’s opposition to the moratorium.
Busch said he knows it is important to address changes to the ordinance, but wouldn’t support the yearlong suspension of opportunity for residents wanting to run a business from their homes.
“The way our ordinances are now have been that way for a long time. I mean, [it is] one more year doing it the same and just leaving it the same,” Wagamon said.
Hegland added that the pandemic affected the economy and how people want to do business, so now is a good time to review the ordinance while holding off on new requests until it is finalized.
An ordinance moratorium proposal will be brought to the council for more debate on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
