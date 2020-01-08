The Chisago County Commissioners approved a 5.75% levy increase for 2020 after their truth in taxation hearing for the county’s 2020 budget on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
But by the end of the meeting, the focus of the discussion was on the future of the county and ways to increase revenues while cutting spending.
At one point, Commissioner Mike Robinson posed a simple question to those looking for Chisago County to cut spending.
“Is there somewhere that you would like us to cut services?” he asked. “Should we cut the Sheriff’s Office? Highway building? Is there a spot where, if we cut it, that would be OK?”
Bridgitte Konrad, chief deputy auditor-treasurer for the county, and interim County Administrator Chase Burnham presented a slideshow to explain county spending and revenue production.
After giving an overview of county finances, Konrad said Chisago County will enter the new year with a strong financial report card.
But Burnham said the county faces several long-term challenges, with one challenge being the county is very dependent on levies for revenue.
“Chisago County is mainly residential and farm property, so there isn’t the commercial development you would see in larger counties,” he said.
Budget basics
The result is a 2020 budget that includes expenditures of $73.6 million. To balance its budget, Chisago County expects to receive roughly $33.9 million in non-levy revenue and a 5.75% levy increase from last year.
That 5.75% increase is less than the 7.9% increase from 2019, but it does mark the fourth consecutive year in which the levy has increased – and is the second-largest increase in that period.
Burnham said the majority of that increase will cover increased personnel costs, which are expected to rise roughly 5.5%, as well as contracts and licenses that are expected to rise about 2.4%.
“At this point there are no new projects or new programs the county is developing,” he said. “We’re asking for a budget that keeps things where they are.”
The three areas where the county spent the most money in 2019 are highways and streets, $16.8 million (24% of the budget), health and human services at $14.4 million (21%) and public safety at $12 million (18%).
“In the last five years we have increased spending in these areas, but the increases have not been super-large,” Konrad said.
Where to cut?
After the presentation, the commissioners held a public hearing regarding the budget and levy. Some county residents were there to complain about an increase in the valuation of their property, which would lead to an increase in taxes.
County Assessor John Keefe and his staff were there to handle those complaints. But the commissioners spent considerable time explaining why the 5.75% levy increase was necessary.
Commissioner Ben Montzka said the residential nature of Chisago County works against it when it comes time to pay property taxes.
“Commercial properties are paying most of the [tax] burden,” he said. “For example, Washington County has a significantly higher portion of the tax burden paid by commercial properties than does Chisago County.”
Commissioner Rick Greene said a number of state mandates in health and human services are a burden for counties around the state.
“There’s child protection, senior care,” Greene said. “These areas are important, but there’s no money given to the counties to administer these new services.”
Where to grow?
The obvious solution, commissioners said, is to increase Chisago County’s tax revenues, and the clear way to do that is to attract new business to the county. But the area’s proximity to Wisconsin, which has lower tax rates for businesses, hurts in that regard.
“In fairness, we should get help from our state – perhaps a neighboring tax rate, so that we can compete with Wisconsin,” Montzka said.
Commissioner Chris DuBose also mentioned the Catch-22 of tax breaks for businesses.
“I know some people complain when you give a business a 10-year break on taxes,” he said. “But if we as a county would have done that 10 years ago, some of the businesses we would have attracted then would now be paying full taxes.
