Bare Home owner Josh Pribyl handed painted bricks and paint swatches to Columbus City Council members at the body’s Nov. 25 meeting.
At the Oct. 9 meeting, the council told Pribyl that it did not like the look of the his online bedding company’s stark white building at 14744 Hornsby St. NE. The outside of the building did not look like the plan they had previously approved (learn more in the Oct. 17 story “Columbus clashes with Bare Home redesign” or online at tinyurl.com/vgcgt2c).
To remedy the situation, Councilwoman Janet Hegland met with Pribyl. To break up the expanse of white, Pribyl agreed to paint gray horizontal and vertical stripes on the exterior walls. He also agreed to maintain the paint. The council liked the compromise. The gray striping will be added in the spring when the weather is favorable.
Branding
Councilwoman Shelly Logren has a plan to brand the city of Columbus. The council approved her idea to distribute a community survey and invite businesses to an open house at the Running Aces Casino in the future. Once she determines what the people of Columbus want the city to be known for, she hopes the city will do its part to promote and market it.
Code enforcement
City Administrator/City Clerk Elizabeth Mursko told the council that the current process for enforcing city codes with residents is frustrating. If the city gets a complaint about a resident, like a report of a hoarder, letters are sent to the resident and an Anoka County Community Service Officer pays a visit to the resident. In some cases, a citation is issued, and Mursko goes to misdemeanor court to negotiate a solution with the resident. Other times, the resident is fined. However, negotiations and fines do not guarantee the property will get cleaned up, especially if the resident does not have the resources to remove large amounts of debris or inoperable vehicles. If a business is not compliant and does not respond to letters or phone calls, the city can revoke its license. Mursko was hoping the council would come up with a way to ensure the city and the resident’s neighbors would eventually get the desired outcome. The city considered abatement, but no decisions were made at the meeting.
The council also approved a variance for the setback of a dumpster at the Running Aces Hotel. The dumpster had to be relocated due to fire hydrant placement.
Members also learned that John Arnt has appealed the council’s denial to put a fishing pond on his property at 7162 167th Ave. NE. The city denied his request for permits at the Sept. 25 meeting because it had concerns about excavating and dewatering for the pond. The council also did not understand the purpose of the pond.
The rest of the meeting was closed to the public so the council could consider offers for the sale of the city-owned quad 35 property.
