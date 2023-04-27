On a sunny afternoon, April 10, county officials broke ground on a 42,000-square foot emergency communications center and radio shop in Andover just north of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Five government officials spoke at the podium, touting what the new facility will do for emergency services personnel.
District 2 Anoka County Commissioner Julie Braastad, chair of the county’s Public Safety Committee, said the county’s emergency needs have outgrown the available space.
“The current communications center where our 911 dispatch is housed was built more than 30 years ago, and it’s only 5,000 square feet,” Braastad said. “At that time the space was retrofitted at the (Anoka) County Government Center. It adequately handled the emergency communication needs of the county at the time. Fast forward three decades, and it has become challenging to run an emergency communications center operations in this space.
“Simply put, we’ve run out of room for expansion, which is needed amid the ever increasing population of our county,” she said.
The new facility will combine both 911 call taking/dispatching with the county’s Radio Technology Shop. The shop maintains the radio equipment used in dispatching and provides all equipment distributed in law enforcement vehicles and to officers throughout Anoka County.
Anoka County Board Chairman Matt Look said the project was a long time coming and he thanked emergency personnel for their patience with getting the project off the ground.
“The need was recognized for an expansion … for a few years,” Look said. “And, as most projects go, we set on the path of trying to identify funding for that.”
One of the silver linings coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic was the federal funding that came to Anoka County, and the County Board prioritized building the new center.
Most of the capital for the facility came from American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to a press release from the county.
Anoka County hired Wold Architects and Engineers to design the new facility and ICS Consulting serves as construction manager. Construction is expected to be complete in June 2024.
“They’ve been instrumental partners in this process,” Look said.
Look noted that it was fitting that the groundbreaking was scheduled for the second week of April — not because of the nice weather — but because the second week of April is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
“During this week, we honor the good work that our 911 operators do, and the critical service they provide to our citizens especially in times of need,” Look said. “There is no better way, in my opinion, to honor them and their work than to break ground today on this brand-new facility.”
Deputy County Administrator Dee Guthman thanked the Anoka County Board for supporting the project.
“Without their knowledge and backing, it would not have happened,” Guthman said.
In addition to lack of the space, emergency dispatchers currently work out of a windowless basement.
“Working out of the basement of the Anoka Government Center is very safe and secure, but it’s not the greatest working conditions,” Guthman said.
Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said the clear skies and 70 degree temperature was the perfect day to celebrate the upcoming facility.
“A bright, sunny day only highlights the need to get dispatchers out of the basement,” Wise said.
