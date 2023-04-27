GroundBreaking.jpg

Anoka County government officials break ground on the emergency communication center and radio shop on Monday afternoon, April 10. 

 Photo by Matt Debow

On a sunny afternoon, April 10, county officials broke ground on a 42,000-square foot emergency communications center and radio shop in Andover just north of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Five government officials spoke at the podium, touting what the new facility will do for emergency services personnel.

