Council declines consideration of flat tax levy, further increase in taxes

The city of Forest Lake recently approved its preliminary levy at $13,192,515, an increase of 7.44% from last year, in a unanimous vote at its Sept. 26 meeting. The increase is representative of an increase in wages and benefits for union employees, as well as an increase in costs for goods and services, such as fuel. 

