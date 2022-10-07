Council declines consideration of flat tax levy, further increase in taxes
The city of Forest Lake recently approved its preliminary levy at $13,192,515, an increase of 7.44% from last year, in a unanimous vote at its Sept. 26 meeting. The increase is representative of an increase in wages and benefits for union employees, as well as an increase in costs for goods and services, such as fuel.
The wages for two outstanding labor contracts for the police sergeants and police patrol currently are in discussion, so the city staff has based the current budget on some assumptions made in those discussions. The city also built into its proposed 2023 budget a new position to the community development department to assist the process in attracting and landing new developments.
The increase estimates for goods and services are “probably close to 3% now,” City Administrator Patrick Casey said. Planning the budget and levy has been difficult this year for the staff due to the uncertainty of the future of the economy, he said.
“We’ll have to be vigilant next year watching those prices and watching what it’s doing to our budget, and if we have to make changes mid-year to keep within whatever budget the council passes, we will have to do that. But again, I think I said at the beginning that this has been a difficult budget year to try [to figure out], not the mechanics of it, but how to figure out where the economy’s going and how it’s affecting your budget,” Casey said.
The city is also adding a small increase for paid-on-call firefighters “in an effort to continue to retain firefighters and stay away as far as we can – or as long as we can, I should say – from full-time firefighters, which is a very expensive operation to take,” Casey said.
At a 7.44% increase, homes valued at $250,000 would see an annual tax increase of $115; homes valued at $300,000 would see an increase of $134; homes valued at $350,000 would see an increase of $153, and homes valued at $400,000 would see a $171 increase.
Due to the housing market’s forces on home values and assessments, the tax rate has dropped dramatically, from roughly 40% to 35%.
The council quickly quashed the idea of keeping the tax rate at 40% – a suggestion made by Casey at a meeting in early September – and thus increasing the levy by roughly $1.5 million.
“That was one of the biggest concerns we heard during the comments at the board of appeals — ‘What’s going to happen to our taxes?’ — because a lot of folks felt that was [arbitrary], and in some ways it is. It’s just following inflation or whatever was going on at the time. Hopefully it’s going to go back down again,” council member Sam Husnik said.
If the city kept the tax rate at 40%, a home valued at $250,000 would see a $225 annual increase; a home valued at $300,000 would see a $270,000 increase; a home valued at $350,000 would see a $315 increase, and a home valued at $400,000 would see a $359 increase.
Husnik continued: “So me, personally, I would never support that this particular year. The 7.4% is even tough, knowing that people lost 10% of their buying power this year, and they’re the ones paying their taxes. I understand we have issues here and things to pay for, but we [have] got to be thinking about our taxpayers, too.”
Others concurred.
“I know we’ve had many conversations about the potential for some bonding in ’23 and ’24, so I think it’s wise to kind of pull back here a little bit, give our taxpayers an opportunity to breathe a little bit and kind of reassess,” council member Kathy Bystrom said.
The preliminary levy can be adjusted downwards as city staff and council determine a budget for 2023, but it cannot be exceeded once set. The final levy will be approved at the city’s truth and taxation meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.
