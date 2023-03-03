Seth Perry isn’t your stereotypical pastor – sporting tatoos, a jean jacket and a baseball cap, the pastor of Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia is comfortable with telling people the story of overcoming addiction. But there’s an important part of his life he hasn’t yet been willing to publicly share: his bipolar disorder diagnosis.
“I think the one thing that has made me feel uncomfortable being a pastor is dancing around the subject that I have a mental health condition that I successfully treat with medication and therapy, and I have for 13 years. And I think the management to the mental health condition is an asset to my ministry I can’t talk about.”
Until now, he decided.
“In this day and age, people should feel comfortable talking about their mental health diagnosis at church. I don’t think there’s been enough education for folks in the pews and in the pulpit,” Perry said. So he’s taking his own diagnosis and using it as inspiration for a Wednesday Lent message series, titling it “Giving Up the Stigma,” in honor of the Christian solemn observance of fasting.
Perry’s journey
The causes of bipolar disorder, a mental illness that causes extreme mood swings, are unknown at this time, but studies show that genetics and biological differences are contributing factors. There is no known cure for bipolar disorder, but it is treatable through medication and therapy.
Perry said his family has a history of mood disorders, and he has battled with mental health issues since mid-childhood, beginning with extreme anxiety that kept him up at night at 12 years old, and other psychiatric symptoms that showed up in his teenage years.
In college, he would go days on little to no sleep, working part-time jobs while taking four or five courses per semester. But unlike others who may have struggled with a lack of sleep, he was able to keep going, likely due to his bipolar disorder, he said.
“My brain was fine to not sleep very much,” he said.
But in his last semester of his senior year, he began to have delusional thinking, grandiosity and display extreme impulsiveness.
“[It] led my friends to start wondering what was happening,” he said.
It eventually led to a manic episode, where his speech became too rapid to comprehend and he was showing a complete detachment from reality. His friends ultimately brought him to a hospital, where he was hospitalized for seven weeks. After the manic episode was calmed three weeks into his stay, an extended period of depression followed.
After he got out of the hospital, he didn’t want to accept his diagnosis and began to take drugs and alcohol to self-medicate, “because drugs and alcohol aided my sleep up to a certain point.” And then they stopped working.
Then, he said, “I was in real trouble with my mental health.”
Two and a half years after his first hospitalization, he ended up hospitalized again for another five-week period. Another two and a half years later, he landed in a private drug and alcohol center for dual diagnosis for five months. It was at that center where he came to not just become sober, but accept and learn how to effectively treat his bipolar disorder.
“Psych facilities that are in your average hospital are hopeless places. They’re essentially triage for the next step,” he said. “What worked for me was finally getting to a place I could be around a bunch of people (who) had stabilized, accepted their diagnosis and were slowly working on getting better, with an emphasis on the slow part.”
Part of his treatment was to go on twice-daily walks around the grounds of the treatment center with others who were battling mental health diagnoses from PTSD to severe depression, including others with bipolar disorder.
“That suddenly normalized the condition, because it wasn’t just myself with a bunch of people in a psych ward where no one was getting well,” he said.
He worked on finding the right medication, began regular therapy and learned how to live independently. And then he decided to pursue something many others had encouraged him to do in his early teenage years: becoming a pastor.
He continued his education and got his Master of Divinity and began pastoring through the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada.
But he knew being a pastor wouldn’t be easy with his diagnosis.
“When I finally decided to become a pastor, I knew I was entering a stressful job,” he said.
He knew he’d have to fight major stress and a sometimes inconsistent sleep schedule, plus find a way to maintain his physical health – all of which are components to staying mentally healthy with a bipolar diagnosis.
“I knew that had to be addressed. I’ve spent the last nine years building skills and routines to make sure that I could fulfill the requirements of being a pastor, I think.”
He loves playing sports, like his regular games of basketball and soccer, to keep physically healthy, and enjoys cooking vegan dishes – he won the chili cook-off for this year’s Vinterfest with his vegan recipe.
“I don’t know if it was fixed because I’m the pastor or not,” he joked.
He makes sure to maintain as consistent of a sleep schedule as possible, while also being consistent with his medication and therapy. He enjoys time with his wife, Clarice – who he says is a big part of his support system – and their three dogs: a greyhound, beagle, and Shih Tzu, all rescues.
Sharing his diagnosis with the public, he said, was a scary but calculated choice.
“It’s not necessarily that I can’t talk about, but it’s something I’ve avoided talking about because I’m afraid of the ramifications,” Perry said, later adding: “I wonder if I disclose this information, will people question my judgment as a leader, with the church’s finances, with leading vulnerable age groups, seniors, youth, children? What do people think about that?”
But he said the biggest reason he was scared to share his diagnosis was, “I have stigmatized myself too, in many ways. I’m the one that has witnessed and experienced all of the toughest parts of my own bipolar diagnosis — so the very lowest points, the most embarrassing points of mania.”
Perry said he disclosed his past addiction in the candidate process, though he said he wasn’t required to disclose his bipolar diagnosis as a part of that same process. The diagnosis is, however, a part of his confidential psych evaluation he was required to have before his ordination. He decided to come forward with his diagnosis because of a desire to use his mental health diagnosis as a launching platform to discuss mental health with the community, a project he proposed to his bishop, who emphatically approved the grant application for the mental health series.
He said the feedback he’s received since putting out his first YouTube video promoting the series has been supportive, and that’s what he says adds to the confidence he made the right choice.
A challenge to the church
The Lent series – which will focus on a variety of mental health issues, not just his bipolar diagnosis – is Perry’s effort to bring education and empathy surrounding mental illnesses to the community.
“I would like there to be dialogue, and so for people in the church and in the greater community to talk about mental health conditions. … If we have a better informed congregation, when someone shows up, someone who is really hurting, we’re a community better prepared to welcome them.”
Destigmatization is key to this, he said, so that people with mental health struggles not only feel understood, but there can be a proper support. Among the church, Perry said, there is thinking that mental health issues can solely be tackled by miraculous healing or “more Jesus.”
“I don’t know how to say it delicately, but there can be a lot of emphasis put on faith healing,” he said. “One thing that I want everyone to know is that churches are a part of the solution to mental health conditions if people are willing to be a part of a church, but so are doctors, therapists and counselors.”
He said that his church he attended after his time in the treatment center became the support system he needed, too.
“Part of my story is submitting to a routine and regimen prescribed by doctors and to trusting my doctor, and overcoming any paranoia folks in my condition really have,” he said. But he added that a big part of his establishing and maintaining a stable life included his church.
“I think being a part of a church the same time I was first living independently allowed me to be in a place I could be patient with myself, and that’s something I think churches need to hear.
“I’d just gotten out of treatment, and it was a place I could go where I knew I could be unconditionally accepted, and it offered me something different than what a psychiatrist’s office did,” he said.
He hopes to not only educate and begin a dialogue with his church, but to welcome those with mental health issues like his own diagnosis, or PTSD, schizoaffective disorder, mood disorders, anxiety and depression into the church, too.
“I understand what it’s like to not want to be yourself, because you feel a certain way, because your brain is completely unbalanced. I understand how much negative energy you focus back towards yourself, how negatively you think about your own self. I understand that. But from what I know, it is temporary. Feeling bad when you have a mental health condition is temporary. The condition you have is treatable. It is going to be hard. I’ve never seen someone that hasn’t struggled with a diagnosis, but accepting how big of a struggle it’s going to be to get well or to live well, that’s the hard part. Don’t give up on yourself. Don’t be afraid to call anyone. There are people out there that care for you,” he said.
“Every single disorder I’ve listed, it’s a condition of your mind that wants to isolate you, but there are people out there that will carry you through this.”
A year from now, he wants his congregation to be looking at “substantial ways” to partner with organizations and have a greater presence in this area of Washington County.
“I think there is a something that’s lacking here. I would just say, when I think about the wellness of Scandia to Forest Lake, I think more can be done and churches have a role in that,” he said.
Wednesday Night Lent services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., with a soup supper at 5:30 p.m., at Elim Lutheran Church through April 5.
In addition to regular Wednesday messages, there will also be two special presentations on mental health. “In Our Own Voice” will feature leaders discussing what it’s like to have a mental health condition, and will take place on Saturday, March 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. “Creating Caring Faith Communities” will be an educational discussion about different mental illnesses, discussing the impact of negative attitudes toward mental illness, and will offer five ways to create a better place for those who experience mental illness. It will take place on Sunday, March 26, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Both presentations will take place in Elim’s fellowship hall.
Perry will also have video entries on the topic on his YouTube account at youtube.com/@sethperry. Questions about mental health and faith can be emailed to Perry at seth.perry@elimscandia.org.
