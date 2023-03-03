Seth Perry02.JPG

Seth Perry, pastor of Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia, has decided to make his bipolar disorder diagnosis public, making it the inspiration for a mental health series of messages through Lent. He hopes to educate the church and surrounding community on mental illnesses and equip people to better help those who struggle with mental health issues.

 Photo by Hannah Davis

Seth Perry isn’t your stereotypical pastor – sporting tatoos, a jean jacket and a baseball cap, the pastor of Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia is comfortable with telling people the story of overcoming addiction. But there’s an important part of his life he hasn’t yet been willing to publicly share: his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

“I think the one thing that has made me feel uncomfortable being a pastor is dancing around the subject that I have a mental health condition that I successfully treat with medication and therapy, and I have for 13 years. And I think the management to the mental health condition is an asset to my ministry I can’t talk about.” 

