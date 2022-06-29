Remodel of historic building will include salvaged lumber
The Forest Lake planning commission approved a first phase of Gertens Lawn and Garden’s remodel of the Houle Feed Mill. Gertens purchased the business and location in July of 2020, which will be renamed Spike’s & Houle’s Feed Mill. The project will take place in two phases: the first is to refurbish and update the existing structure. The second phase, which is expected to include a new garden center on the west side of the property, will come at a later date for planning commission and city council review and approval. If all is approved, construction on phase two is expected for the fall of 2023.
Phase one, which would begin this summer, includes updates to the exterior of the building and a rebuild of an old building. An accent of wood salvaged from the original structures will be placed on top of tin siding. Last year, the structure on the north side of the building – what is known as the “pickle warehouse” and one of the original structures of the property – was deemed unsafe and was taken down last year.
“The pickle room was on the verge of falling down,” Joe Leintz, CEO of Metro Building Companies, said. That building will be replaced with a new structure in the same location.
Lientz was hired by Gertens for the remodel and update to Houle’s Feed Mill after the sale, and has previously worked with Gertens on its remodel and update to a similar structure in Elk River. He said that Gertens plans to retain as much of the historic character of the building as it can, which he recognizes as important to the community.
“[We] salvaged the old lumber that was in the building, which is a real task, but I got some timbers out of there that are 118 years old that we plan to reuse. Some of the Houle signs we took down piece by piece so we can reuse them if it fits into the signage plan,” Leintz said, talking about the project’s second phase, which would require planning commission and council’s approval for any signs that are displayed. “So we’ve been taking everything out hoping to reuse as much as possible. If we can’t use it structurally, we’ll use it aesthetically.”
He added that even the original barn doors are salvaged and are planned to be used in the updated building.
Commissioner Don Stehler had concerns about the tin siding, especially since the design didn’t fit under what’s allowed for a new building.
“This is a high profile part of our community, right down there by the waterfront and things going on. You really want a tin building like that? Gertens has some beautiful buildings …. I don’t know, I look at that and I think, ‘Gosh, we can have something look better for the community there than that particular look.’”
Interim zoning administrator Nathan Feurst said that the tin siding is acceptable to maintain because the building is grandfathered in. Commissioner Susan Young noted the outcry of the community when the feed mill land was almost sold as a hotel and convention center, and how many were distraught over the loss of an iconic part of Forest Lake.
“I think one of the things that folks have talked about when they have been evaluating our new downtown plan is that Forest Lake has lost its history. We tore down a lot of the other historic buildings that made Forest Lake, Forest Lake. It is my hope that Houle’s is going to do a refresh of the tin and fix the paint job on that. … That’s the challenge with aesthetics,” she said.
The first phase was approved by the commission 4-1, with Stehler opposed.
“This particular property does have a very strong place in the hearts of those who have been in and around Forest Lake for a period of time, so we appreciate all attention to historic detail that you can pry,” Young said.
At the council meeting on Monday, June 27, Kelly Monson also noted an appreciation of the intent to use the old beams as part of the update to the tin siding of the building.
Updates to the existing building are expected to begin in July.
