The redrawing of district lines has caused some shake-ups of the candidates. Two long-time legislators in the area have decided not to run again. Rep. Bob Dettmer (R-HD 39A), announced he wouldn't seek re-election in February. Dettmer, who will complete 16 years in the legislature, plans to retire to Florida. Sen. Michelle Benson (R-SD 31) made a run for the republican nomination for the gubernatorial race. Benson, who served 12 years in the legislature, withdrew from the race in April and announced she wouldn't seek re-election. They will complete their terms
That opened up the playing field for two area districts.
DFLer Jason Ruffalo of Andover will challenge the winner of the GOP primary for Senate District 31B, which pits current Minnesota House Rep. Cal Bahr against Andover resident Maribella McDermid.
Forest Lake council member Hanna Valento will be on the ballot for the DFL, running against Republican Patti Anderson of Dellwood for newly created House District 33A, which includes a part of Forest Lake.
Another familiar name will be in a new race. Forest Lake school board member DFLer Kate Luthner has announced she will not seek re-election for that seat, and will instead face off with GOPer Michael Kreun of Blaine for state senator for District 32, which includes Columbus.
Both Blaine residents, Republican Nolan West will be challenging DFLer Ashton Ramsammy for House District 32A, which includes Columbus.
Andover resident Peggy Scott will claim the Republican ticket against DFLer Bill Fisher, of East Bethel, for House District 31B, which includes Linwood.
DFLer and Stillwater resident Josiah Hill, who previously ran against Sen. Karin Housley for District 39 in 2020, will square off against the winner of the GOP primary for District 33B, which includes Forest Lake and Scandia. The GOP primary for District 33B will pit Stillwater residents Mark Bishofsky against Stillwater school board member Tina Riehle.
There are still three area incumbents who will be running for the newly formed districts, parts of which they currently represent.
Current Sen. Karin Housley of Stillwater will face off with the winner of the DFL primary of newly formed District 33. Stillwater resident Nancy McClean and Scandia resident Brian Baber will challenge for the DFL slot for the general election.
Current Sen. Mark Koran of North Branch will face off with DFLer Victoria Ann Bird of Cambridge for newly formed District 28, which includes Wyoming.
DFLer Katie Malchow of Lindstrom will face off with current Rep. Ann Neu-Brindley of North Branch for District 28B, which includes Wyoming.
Non-partisan races
At the county commissioner level, Chisago County Commissioner Ben Montzka of Stacy is running unopposed for the fourth district, which includes Wyoming.
Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry is running unopposed for re-election.
Anoka County will see two names on the ballot for county attorney: Brad Johnson of Coon Rapids and Wade Kish of Centerville.
Kevin Magnuson is running unopposed for Washington County Attorney. He was recently appointed as the county attorney following the death of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. Magnuson was the only candidate to file, and the county board voted to give him the job that was left open by Orput.
In Chisago County, Brandon Thyen and Janet Reiter are running unopposed for sheriff and attorney, respectively.
For a review of new state district boundaries, visit tinyurl.com/4z7psurt or visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
For a review of area primaries, visit tinyurl.com/m4wc95c3.
