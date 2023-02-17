The Forest Lake Economic Development Authority recently approved a $18,345 agreement with Bruce Chamberlain of TLALLI Collaborative, an urban design, planning, and landscape company, for the review and feasibility plan for moving the boat launch currently at Lakeside Memorial Park.
Chamberlain was previously the point man for developing the city’s downtown plan as an urban strategist with Hoisington Koegler Group, Inc., which the city contracted with for the downtown development plan. Chamberlain’s work with HKGi in the downtown plan included the suggestion to consider the moving of the boat launch.
“One of the things I’ve learned in working with communities on efforts like this is that these kinds of conversations are really important to kind of drive to a conclusion, because they tend to get talked about sometimes for years, and they never quite – we all never quite understand whether it’s something that’s possible or not. The idea with this is to hopefully do enough analysis to put it to bed one way or the other,” Chamberlain said.
The two-step three-month project would study the feasibility of moving the boat launch, including discussions with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to determine whether or not it’s even possible, and if so, identifying alternative locations, the potential positives and negatives of new locations, and cost estimates. The EDA also can determine not to move the boat launch.
The second part of the project would include concept designs of the shoreline at Lakeside Memorial Park, including shoreline improvements like pedestrian outlooks, transient boat dock slips, and a canoe/boat landing area.
“Personally, I think the transient boat dock is more important to the downtown as far as people walking in and shopping or whatever than the boat launch is downtown,” council and EDA member Sam Husnik said.
The Forest Lake Lake Association has previously indicated they’d commit spending dollars to add transient slip boat docking, and Mayor and EDA President Mara Bain indicated she wanted to capitalize on the project to make sure the desire for private funding to help the project didn’t go to waste.
“We have a large downtown plan that is massively underfunded, and so we’ve said we need to take advantage of all the partnership opportunities we can. So if we’ve got an important partner coming to the table saying ‘Hey, we’d like to do this,’ I think we need to find a way to accommodate that and find a way to get time frames aligned,” Bain said.
The EDA unanimously approved the spending, taken out of its 2022 budget leftover from last year, during its Monday, Feb. 13 meeting.
“We need to look at the possibilities. We’re not going to know until we do some kind of a study, and I’m not capable of doing it, that’s for sure. And I don’t think anybody on this board is capable of doing it. Not one of us. Personally, I think I’m all for letting Bruce do this thing here, and moving this thing forward. At least we’re going to find out and we’re going to know whether or not it’s possible,” Husnik said.
Electronic billboards
During the city’s council meeting, also on Monday, Feb. 13, the council tabled, for a second time, an update that would allow electronic billboards in its zoning code. It was previously brought up in a January meeting when an applicant expressed the desire to update his billboard to an electronic billboard. The council has since considered requiring a buffer zone of a minimum of 1300-1500 square feet between electronic billboards, and upping the minimum from its current 500 feet between static billboards.
The concern about allowing electronic billboards too close together, said community development director Abbi Wittman, is an over saturation that would produce a “Times Square effect the community might not want to see.”
The electronic billboards would, at this point in discussion, have an eight second display time per ad. The planning commission also brought up the need to update the billboard’s base aesthetics (comparisons were drawn to the more visually appealing bases of White Bear Lake township) and the council requested options for requirements about what base requirements there should be.
“Do we have to go from zero to the Taj Mahal of requirements? I’d be open to might be some level of design standard that maybe ups our game but maybe isn’t overly punitive,” Bain said, later adding “One of the things I’m concerned about of requiring design upgrade upon a significant change is that we [disincentivize] making just basic maintenance because it becomes that much more expensive and we end up with just really crummy looking billboards.”
Council member Hanna Valento said she had the same thought, but added that when driving through White Bear Lake township, “Their billboards look so nice, so it’s that balancing act.”
The topic will be brought up again during the council’s Monday, Feb. 27 meeting.
