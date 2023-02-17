FL Feature - Downtown boat launch.jpg

The Forest Lake Economic Development Authority recently approved a $18,345 agreement with Bruce Chamberlain of TLALLI Collaborative, an urban design, planning, and landscape company, for the review and feasibility plan for moving the boat launch currently at Lakeside Memorial Park. 

Chamberlain was previously the point man for developing the city’s downtown plan as an urban strategist with Hoisington Koegler Group, Inc., which the city contracted with for the downtown development plan. Chamberlain’s work with HKGi in the downtown plan included the suggestion to consider the moving of the boat launch.

