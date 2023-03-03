By all family accounts, little is known about the early years of Ward M. Lewis. Family members know he was born in Kansas in 1894, ran away from a broken home at age 15, served in Europe with the U.S. Army during World War I and went on to earn a diploma from a chiropractic college in Iowa in 1918.
How Lewis spent the second decade of the 1900s prior to the war is lost in time, says his grandson David Lewis of Forest Lake. What is known, David Lewis says, is that his grandfather continued a friendship with the Hehner family of Forest Lake while starting a chiropractic clinic in Lindstrom. It was that friendship that led Ward to Forest Lake in 1925 to take over the clinic of Hugh H. Hehner, who died from typhoid fever in October, just six months after the clinic opened.
In all likelihood, Hehner, only 24 at the time of his death, was the first trained chiropractor to open a practice in Forest Lake, said Brian Tolzmann, a local historian. During the next three years, Ward continued to run the clinics in Lindstrom and Forest Lake before making Forest Lake his home base in 1928.
Now nearly 100 years into the continuation of the Lewis family business here, a fourth generation chiropractor, Dr. Kyle Lewis, has taken over Forest Lake Chiropractic Clinic from his father, Dr. David Lewis. Dr. Ward M. Lewis was succeeded in the business by his son, Dr. Ward H. Lewis, who later handed off the controls to his son, David.
The right moves
As he turned over the day-to-day control of the business to his son, David said it felt like the right move. It was also in keeping with a long-standing family tradition of business succession and making smart business decisions, he said.
It was much the same with his grandfather.
“Forest Lake was a much larger community,” Dave Lewis said rationalizing the decision to leave Lindstrom. It also made better use of the chiropractor’s time and energy, instead of running both practices.
The succession plan for Forest Lake Chiropractic Clinic saw its first move when Ward M. and Helen Lewis’ son Ward joined the practice in 1957. Ward H. graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1949 and began college at Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter before the Korean War called him to service. He enlisted in the Army and served in Korea, working on laying communication lines used by combat forces on the front lines.
After Korea, Ward H. finished his education at Gustavus and then went on to Northwestern College of Chiropractic in Bloomington and earned his chiropractic degree. Ward M. and his son worked side by side for the next two decades. Ward M. died in 1978, leaving the business fully in the hands of his son.
A new duo
The next succession move involved David Lewis, born to Ward H. and Beverly in 1955. He graduated from Forest Lake High School in 1974 and earned his associate two-year degree at what was then Lakewood Community College, now Century, in White Bear Lake. With his basic education requirements in hand for acceptance to a chiropractic school, Dave also elected to attend Northwestern, today known as Northwestern Health Sciences University.
By late 1979, David Lewis had completed his degree program and an internship with his father’s clinic. This father-son duo also worked side by side until Ward H. began reducing his patient load and turning over patient care to David. Ward H., 91, now makes his home in Arizona for most of the year.
It soon became evident to David and Julie that their son Kyle was destined to become the fourth Lewis to run the practice.
Kyle, now 34, has been with Forest Lake Chiropractic Clinic since 2014. After graduating from high school here in 2007, he earned his undergraduate degree in biology at Concordia University in St. Paul. He received his doctor of chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University in 2014 and returned to Forest Lake for his required internship before joining the staff.
After working alone for a decade, David said the addition of his son was a boon for the clinic.
“It definitely upgraded the practice,” David Lewis said.
For Kyle, coming home seemed like the right thing to do.
“I always thought it was assumed,” he said of his career path and coming back to Forest Lake. His father did it. So did his grandfather. Though he added there was never any pressure to do so.
“Growing up around the practice, I always wanted to get an adjustment every week,” Kyle said.
He’s now the lead doctor at the clinic. Now that he has reached retirement age, David is finding free time for family activities, will work an occasional weekday and some Saturday shifts, treating longtime patients who have been with the clinic for many years.
When the Lindstrom practice is factored in, it means the Lewis family has been providing chiropractic services in the area for 105 years. In Forest Lake, the Lewis family has been on the scene since 1925, with Forest Lake Chiropractic Clinic dating back 95 years to 1928.
Long road to FL
How Ward M. Lewis landed in Forest Lake is a tale clouded in history but with ties to another longtime Forest Lake family, the Hehners.
“He never talked about his childhood,” David Lewis said.
After leaving home as a teenager, Ward M. Lewis is known to have lived in Missouri for a period. It is in Missouri where he likely came to know the Hehner family. Branches of the Hehner family had lived in Missouri and Illinois and also had several family members seek higher education in the Iowa community of Mount Pleasant.
According to historian Brian Tolzmann, the Samuel and Lillian Hehner family are first noted in Forest Lake census records in 1910. Their two sons, Hugh Hamilton Hehner and John Hehner, were born in Illinois in 1901 and 1908, respectively. They owned a farm south of Forest Lake near the long-gone Garen community.
This connection may be why Ward M. eventually followed the Hehner family to the Forest Lake area, where he staked out a career path. To become certified in chiropractic care, Lewis graduated from the D.D. Palmer School of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa, on June 30, 1918. The Palmer College is the first school for chiropractic training in the world and was started in 1897 by Daniel David Palmer. He is considered the founder of chiropractic, David Lewis said.
The Ward-Hehner connection became clear in the 1920s. Perhaps with Ward M’s influence, Hugh Hehner completed his chiropractic training at Palmer in 1924 and returned home to open his clinic in 1925. The clinic was located on the east side of Highway 61 just north of East Broadway Avenue and close to Wally’s Café.
It is also documented that Ward M. and Hugh were business partners in another short-term venture: a golf course. According to Hehner family history, a small golf course, possibly only three holes, was carved out on the Samuel Hehner farmstead. It is uncertain how long the operation continued, but old newspaper clippings tell of a golf tournament on the farm course.
When Hugh Hehner contracted typhoid fever and died in 1925, the clinic had only been in existence for six months. Ward M. is known to have stepped into the void and ran the clinic in Forest Lake and Lindstrom until 1928.
The clinic remained in the downtown for only a short time. Lewis soon found a home at 591 North Shore Drive and converted it into a clinic and residence. He suffered a major setback in September 1936 when the building burned to the ground. The home and clinic were rebuilt and the building has been expanded over time to serve the practice as it grew.
