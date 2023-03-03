By all family accounts, little is known about the early years of Ward M. Lewis. Family members know he was born in Kansas in 1894, ran away from a broken home at age 15, served in Europe with the U.S. Army during World War I and went on to earn a diploma from a chiropractic college in Iowa in 1918.

How Lewis spent the second decade of the 1900s prior to the war is lost in time, says his grandson David Lewis of Forest Lake. What is known, David Lewis says, is that his grandfather continued a friendship with the Hehner family of Forest Lake while starting a chiropractic clinic in Lindstrom. It was that friendship that led Ward to Forest Lake in 1925 to take over the clinic of Hugh H. Hehner, who died from typhoid fever in October, just six months after the clinic opened.

