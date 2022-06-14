A former Forest Lake Area School District middle school teacher was convicted of two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct of juvenile students. On June 10, after four and a half hours of deliberation, a jury convicted James E. Carter, 58, of one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and another count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Carter was acquitted of a third charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, stemming from the same victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Carter engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile student under his purview between April of 2019 and August of 2020 at his home.
The second charge Carter was convicted of was of another juvenile student who was inappropriately touched by Carter in December of 2018.
According to the criminal complaint, the former industrial tech/shop middle school teacher employed several teenage boys and former students to work at his personal properties, including his home in Forest Lake, for cash. Both male victims reported that Carter touched them inappropriately at his home after developing close relationships with them. The boys would attend church services with Carter on Sunday mornings, and during the pandemic, would go to his house to watch the church service.
In August of 2020, one boy told the other that he felt didn’t feel comfortable going over to Carter’s house for church, and confided in the other that Carter had inappropriately touched him under the guise of massages. The second victim thought he was the only one, and then confided he, too, had been inappropriately touched by Carter.
Washington County Assistant Attorneys Keshini Ratnayake and Kayla Wengronowitz commended the victims for reporting the abuse in a press release.
“We are incredibly proud of these two individuals for having the courage to come forward. They did so to make sure that what happened to them would never happen to another student,” Ratnayake and Wengronowitz said in a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.