Former students rally to help former ALC coordinator
The air was ripe with the smell of sewage as Mike Dornseif arrived at his trailer home in southern Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 30, after Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered the area. Dornseif, a former program coordinator, program supervisor and behavior intervention specialist at the Forest Lake School Alternative Learning Center (now known as the Forest Lake Area Community School), evacuated from his trailer – his home since January 2014 – before the storm hit. It would be the last time he’d live in the home.
“I don’t think I’ve been in shock, but it’s just hard to put it all together and say, ‘Yeah, that just happened,’” he said.
Dornseif remained in southwest Florida during the hurricane and for the following seven days surveying the damage to his home and community while he waited for his daughter to pick him up to bring him back home to Minnesota to stay – the place he settled, worked and built connections with a community.
“There is absolutely nothing I can do about what’s happened. So why waste a whole lot of energy saying ‘Poor me,’ because I’m not poor, I’m alive and I’ve got family and obviously, I’ve got some great friends,” Dornseif said.
Landfall
As Tuesday, Sept. 27, reports of Hurricane Ian were broadcast to residents of the Fort Myers, Florida area, the projected landfall path was north of the city between Punta Gorda, about 24 miles north, and Sarasota, about 74 miles north of Fort Myers.
“Many of us were not going to evacuate,” he said.
That night, Dornseif recalls that the projected storm surge was around 8 feet, 2 feet lower than the land Dornseif’s trailer resided on. So he slept in his trailer for the last time.
He awoke the next morning to reports that Hurricane Ian changed direction and was set to make landfall west of Fort Myers, near the island of Cayo Costa. Additionally, storm surge projections that would rip through the Fort Myers area jumped up to around 18 feet, which is an unparalleled high, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“I’m just not that macho [to stay]. … That’s sobering,” he said.
He resolved to evacuate that morning, grabbing a bag of clothes and a shaving kit, and driving 11 miles inland to a rest area, where he hunkered through Hurricane Ian as winds howled, hitting wind speeds of 155 mph.
“I was parked 25 feet from a big rig, and it tipped over,” he recalled.
Tipping the front seat way down and laying corner to corner, he could almost stretch out completely to go to sleep in his 2011 Kia Soul at the rest area, where he’d wait out the next seven days for his daughter to pick him up.
“I got a couple hours of sleep a night,” he recalled.
The water was shut off to the rest area, which made using the restroom more challenging than Dornseif had hoped, but it never lost power like many other hotels, homes and businesses did in the region. When power returned to some businesses, he drove to Walmart to buy a cheap phone – because his died – to connect with his children and let them know he was alive.
“I hadn’t seen any of the TV footage because we didn’t have access, … so they were terrified,” Dornseif said.
On Friday, Sept. 30, he was able to drive to his home to assess what remained. His trailer had only shifted slightly on its foundation and was still standing where he had left it when he evacuated.
However, it looked different; his neighbor’s wooden deck was on his lawn, the windows of the lanai porch were broken through, the roof was damaged, and there was a 6-foot watermark that crept up the side of his home.
“It’s overwhelming. You get a whole new appreciation for Mother Nature,” Dornseif said.
As he toured neighboring residential areas throughout the week, the devastation was shocking.
“There were people clearing up their yards and stuff. Suddenly there’s a house with a great, big boat through the roof, like someone shot an arrow,” he recalled.
Although there wasn’t a boat lodged in his trailer, Dornseif’s home was still in shambles, as the storm surge mixture of sea water and sewage had filled and drained his trailer, like a bathtub, sloshing around all of his personal belongings.
“I opened the door, and it was just a jumble,” he said.
As he walked in, he noticed the rice cooker bowl perched at the entry, though it normally sits on his fridge. The vacuum sealed jars of perishable food that typically reside on shelves in his bedroom were strewn through his lanai. His stocked refrigerator had tipped over, leaving the food to rot. Mold had begun to permeate from the walls from the sewage and salty storm surge that flooded his home.
“It smelled so bad,” Dornseif said.
He decided most of his belongings were beyond repair and only took some photos off the walls, his military uniform, a sitting chair that belonged to his father, his nice cookware that he had just purchased and a few other miscellaneous items.
“There’s nothing to salvage. It might have just as well have been a fire,” Dornseif said.
Now that a few weeks have passed, and he is in Minnesota surrounded by family, the loss of his home and belongings has been an overwhelming experience for Dornseif.
“I still don’t know what I’m feeling,” he said.
However, he does know that he doesn’t plan to return to the Fort Myers region for a number of years, if ever, due to the devastation the hurricane brought.
“It’ll never be the Fort Myers that I knew,” he said.
Back home
Dornseif is approaching this life-altering event as another trial of life to overcome with time.
“I approached it as ‘This too shall pass.’ If you didn’t have pain you wouldn’t appreciate pleasure. This is just kind of a reminder,” he said.
He found an apartment near Circle Pines and will move in at the end of October, but will stay with his granddaughter who lives in Lino Lakes in the meantime. Even though he lived through the event, life has already returned to a state of normalcy for him.
“It’s almost like it doesn’t exist. It’s like, ‘That was then, this is now.’ I have nothing to worry about,” Dornseif said.
Returning to Minnesota and the area he lived and worked for 40 years hasn’t been that jarring, he said, because of his frequent visits back to his home state to see his family.
“It’s just like I’m home again. It’s not like coming back to a community you used to live in and it’s like, ‘Wow, where did that come from?’ I’ve been here often enough, the change is subtle,” he explained.
He is excited to live closer to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and to watch them play sports or babysit, even though he probably wouldn’t have done so without Hurricane Ian.
On top of family bonds, he is returning to a supportive group of former Alternative Learning Center students who regard Dornseif akin to family – he started the center to support students who struggled in classes.
“We’ve often said that people from a traditional school graduated with a diploma, and we graduated with that as well, but we also were lucky and got a second family. And it really rings true with stuff like this,” said Teri Lutzke, a former student of Dornseif’s and ALC graduate of 1999.
Lutzke, along with some of her other classmates, have rushed to support Dornseif now as a way to give back for how he supported them in high school, which changed the course of their lives.
“We want to help him through a hard time, but we also just want to tell him thank you for everything he did for us, because without him there would be no ‘us,’” Lutzke said.
Lutzke expressed a deep gratitude for how Dornseif approached teaching ALC students with understanding and support, and how he helped many students who are still in contact with him long past his retirement in 2010 when his position was cut due to budgeting.
“I think that’s really a testament to show what kind of person he is,” Lutzke said.
The ability to support Dornseif now is more personal for Lutzke as he was a primary resource for her after her home burned down in 2017.
“I wish I didn’t have to do it this way … with him losing everything. But I’m so grateful that I’m able to do something,” she said.
A GoFundMe was started by his former students, which has garnered more than $4,300 in about two weeks. (The GoFundMe can be found at tinyurl.com/3y448k8f.) Lutzke hopes the funding allows him, “to just be able to live and breathe and kind of handle everything and not have to worry about finances on top of everything else.”
Dornseif appreciates how this community of students have rallied around him again, as they did when his wife Joanne died in December 2013.
“How very grateful I am for those people who stepped up – it’s not about the money, it’s not at all about the money. … [It’s about] the outpouring of love,” Dornseif said.
