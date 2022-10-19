Former students rally to help former ALC coordinator

The air was ripe with the smell of sewage as Mike Dornseif arrived at his trailer home in southern Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 30, after Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered the area. Dornseif, a former program coordinator, program supervisor and behavior intervention specialist at the Forest Lake School Alternative Learning Center (now known as the Forest Lake Area Community School), evacuated from his trailer – his home since January 2014 – before the storm hit. It would be the last time he’d live in the home.

