Former Chisago County Sheriff Richard Duncan, 57, is charged with multiple counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in a “blackmail” scheme similar to one he pleaded guilty to in 2020. 

Duncan, a Wyoming resident, is charged with five counts, two counts of unlawful sexual penetration by use of force or coercion, and three counts of criminal sexual contact by use of force or coercion.

