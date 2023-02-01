A change in zoning code recently approved by the Forest Lake City Council will now allow developers to create close-density developments, thus creating the opportunity for more affordable homes in the area. 

The city updated its zoning code for its MXr1 single-family residential zone to lower its minimum lot size, allowing for developers to build smaller homes on smaller properties. The suggested units per acre for the low-to-medium density for residential use is three to six units per acre. Community Development Director Abbi Wittman said the city isn’t achieving that.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments