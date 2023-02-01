A change in zoning code recently approved by the Forest Lake City Council will now allow developers to create close-density developments, thus creating the opportunity for more affordable homes in the area.
The city updated its zoning code for its MXr1 single-family residential zone to lower its minimum lot size, allowing for developers to build smaller homes on smaller properties. The suggested units per acre for the low-to-medium density for residential use is three to six units per acre. Community Development Director Abbi Wittman said the city isn’t achieving that.
“We’re not even achieving the three units per acre we’re supposed to achieve,” Wittman said during the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting before the council unanimously approved the update in zoning code.
That means that minimum lot sizes, previously set at 15,000 square feet, will now be that at 7,500, and lot widths are set at a minimum lot width of 65 feet, with an average of 67 feet. The zoning code also indicated an update to setbacks, which will be 7.5-foot setbacks with a separation of 15 feet between two buildings.
The comprehensive plan, which the city is required to update every 10 years, was revised in the spring of 2020. In the comprehensive plan updates, the city aimed at increasing its overall density in accordance with guidelines set by the Metropolitan Council, which named Forest Lake as an emerging suburban edge of the Twin Cities, compared to its previous designation of “diversified rural.”
In addition, Mayor Mara Bain said that the updates will help the city stay competitive for developments, as the city has seen areas like Lino Lakes and Hugo land similar developments while Forest Lake worked to get its zoning codes updated.
The smaller homes and lot sizes, Bain said, will encourage developers to come to Forest Lake. She said it should also open the door to first-time home buyers.
“I hear a lot of public concern around our number of multi-family housing units that we have in the community, and this is a natural assistance to that. ... It provides a lower price-point and provides perhaps some opportunities to be in single-family homes rather than multi-family. And I think that diversity of our housing stock is important,” Bain said during the Jan. 23 meeting.
Council member Leif Erickson said the change had been a “long time coming.”
“We’ve been dropping square footage, anyway, for developments,” he said. “It just makes sense to have it available.” He added that high average home prices, now nearing $400,000, deter families from coming to the area, “but this [zoning change] could hopefully drive that down.”
Council member Sam Husnik said he’s seen the demand for the smaller homes in other cities.
The council also approved an update to the agriculture zoning district’s policy that would allow residents to build a second detached residential home on their property.
The change, said Wittman, was to help address the question of “How can we expand the uses in that district to help diversify the agriculture district as urbanized areas are expanding, but help preserve the rural areas?”
Bain indicated she’d be interested in hearing feedback about current units outside of the agriculture district being able to do the same thing.
“Because so many of our lot sizes in [residential zones] are already so large, there might be some specific requirements, that we could potentially accommodate them. It seems to be a thing of the future, and I’d like to see us move into that direction,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.