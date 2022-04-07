More directives based on community engagement sessions for the Forest Lake downtown plan are helping decision makers shape the future of downtown. The Forest Lake Downtown Committee and Economic Development Authority met on Monday, Feb. 28, to discuss feedback given at the sessions.
Some of the general feedback from the community suggested a need for more restaurants — including a request for a brewery — and a desire for better parking and pedestrian walkways and signage. Residents who responded to the survey also opposed more condos and apartments, and wanted to better open up visibility and access to the lake, with the idea of creating a wintertime skating loop and open skating areas on the lake.
But the problem remains finding adequate sources and spaces for parking downtown, with many residents concerned over pedestrian safety in crossing the roundabout at Highway 61/Lake Street and Broadway Avenue. Considerations of possible fixes are eliminating some turn lanes, but any changes would be tied to MnDOT, which has jurisdiction over the road. (There have been some discussions between the state and Washington County about a possible transfer of that jurisdiction, which would mean any changes could be easier to implement.) In the matter of parking, three options were presented for the use of four quadrants of the juncture of Highway 61 and Lake Street.
Planning Commission and Downtown Committee member Susan Young suggested eliminating a scenario presented at the meeting, which was a standard for a downtown setting when transit is present.
“If we don’t learn from our history, we are doomed to repeat it,” Young said. “I think this scenario three on here, that implies there is any kind of transit in the medium or long-term future of this area, is not realistic at all. I think that this is not going to be a downtown that is going to be predominately the residential folks within a half-mile or mile populating it. … It’s going to be people driving there and people meeting there.”
She suggested further consideration of the two scenarios.
“We’re looking to bring more people in, to have people want to come to this community,” Young said. She also said later: “Folks are going to drive to the retail. They’re going to drive to the restaurants. Even if we are to line both sides of Lake Street with commercial with residential above, we’re not looking at more than 1,500 people, so those restaurants and those stores are going to be depending on folks from the outside.”
But finding the space for parking is proving to be a difficult task given where space is available, and though a multi-level parking ramp was considered, City Administrator Patrick Casey wasn’t sure that would necessarily solve certain pedestrian issues, nor did he think the public would want that.
“I know you’re waiting for development to answer a lot of these questions, but the parking ramp on that north end, it’s still very distant from everything, … unless there’s a requirement for that developer. There’s a good sizable amount left for the south end.
“Not to botch anything, but you have to be aware that if you’re going to put some parking and a redevelopment in the southern part, then height may be an issue,” Casey said.
On the pedestrian side of things, discussion about what can be done to increase pedestrian safety at the Lake Street/Broadway Avenue roundabout was considered. Suggestions included the addition of trees for a more obstructed sightline for cars, which has been known to cause a slow in traffic.
Considerations about what to do with Centennial Drive were also discussed, including the strategy of narrowing the street to the extent feasible while maintaining two-way travel, and adding on-street parallel parking on the trail side to make access to the trail easier. Adding streetscape enhancements like lighting and a sidewalk on the business side were considered, there, as well.
Outside of streetscapes and pedestrian movements downtown, discussions also centered around recreation surrounding downtown. One such consideration was restructuring boat access off Lakeside Memorial Park. The need for more transient slips for boat parking in the summer was listed as a need for attracting more people downtown, but the limited space between the boat club, public dock and swimming beach has posed a problem.
“One of the things we’ve always heard is to bring more people from the lake to downtown, and so the amount of transient boat slips is extremely important. … There’s many times that public dock is full of boats, and there’s no place for them to park there. They just turn around and go back home,” said Jerry Grundtner.
And the question on where to put water access for non-motorized watercraft devices, such as kayaks or paddleboards, is made even more difficult by the space.
“Until we’ve made a decision on the boat club, there’s no room for a kayak/canoe boat launch area. Particularly if you’re going to expand the transient boat slip,” Grundtner said.
As for the Hardwood Creek Trail, parking access was discussed amidst the issues surrounding downtown, but the downtown committee also discussed how to better attract people to downtown by utilizing the trail.
“More and more folks are going to want to be doing the local staycation stuff, and that Hardwood Creek Trail is an undervalued amenity. … It doesn’t do enough for Forest Lake that it could do, because folks don’t think they can take their family, say, from one of the state parks up through Forest Lake, because there’s nothing to do and there’s no place to stop,” Young said.
One such suggestion was improving security for bikes and other similar devices.
“There isn’t really a place to stop, lock up your bike, and walk across the road,” City Council member Kathy Bystrom said.
But the Hardwood Creek Trail is just one piece of the puzzle, and the lake — even just the view of it driving by — was recognized as the one of the city’s biggest draws, and considerations for moving the current bathhouse at the beach and changing the structure of the roundabouts to allow for a better sightline were discussed. However, opinions varied on what that should look like or even the effectiveness of them. Changing the location of the bathhouse seemed to get more nods by the committee, but any changes to the roundabout — specifically, the roundabout on Highway 61 and Broadway — were nixed because of driver safety concerns, and any changes made would have to be approved by MnDOT at this point.
Bystrom said her constituents care more about the buildings than the roundabouts, anyway.
“It’s less about the roundabouts, it’s more about the big buildings that are already there: ‘Take them down so we can see the lake,’” Bystrom said.
The next downtown committee meeting will be April 18 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend, though will not necessarily have a time for input during this meeting.
