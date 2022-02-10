Rotary turns comeback effort into big plans for annual winter celebration event
On a cold day in January 2020, a walkway of carpet and rubber mats lined a path from the warming tent erected on Forest Lake’s first lake to a hole cut into the lake. A crowd gathered — just as it had for the past decade, to cheer on “plungers” jump into the frigid waters.
It was the Forest Lake Rotary’s 10th anniversary of the Rotary Winter Plunge, an annual fundraising effort for nonprofits, most of which are locally based or directly support the nearby community.
At that time, there was uncertainty over whether this would be the final plunge due to what appeared to be declining interest. Two months later, the world came to a halt due to the pandemic, and those nonprofits who typically profit off of fundraising events like the Rotary Winter Plunge found it difficult to raise money, putting a financial strain on their budgets.
It was for that reason that the Rotary decided to do all they could do bring back the event this year after having to cancel in 2021 due to the state of pandemic.
“Nonprofits during COVID have struggled. They have just struggled,” Rotary member and event organizer Susan Young said. “Quite frankly, the Rotary is all about service to our communities. This is one way we can help some of those community organizations and nonprofits recover.”
Rotary member and event organizer Angie Comstock added, “When we came into this year, we said, ‘No, we absolutely have to do this.’”
So the Rotary began its early planning efforts in mid-summer, but around the time the Rotary would typically be starting its full-throttled planning in October, they got the news restaurant Vannelli’s — where they hold meetings and use as a base for the event itself — would be closing.
Undeterred, but a little delayed in planning, the group began finding workarounds. The Rotary is now meeting at the American Legion, and was offered empty lease space in the Park Place building, across the street from what was Vannelli’s, to use as a registration base for the event. Then, just as the group was beginning to get into the heavy lifting of planning of the event, COVID-19 cases started to surge, and once again, they were left questioning whether or not to hold the event. But feeling confident that since the event takes place mostly outdoors, the Rotary kept planning, knowing that adjustments might need to be made.
“We felt with the need a lot of these nonprofits have right now and that vaccination is common, we were pretty sure we were going to move forward either way,” Comstock said. Following guidelines the Special Olympics had put in place for the Polar Plunge events it held in 2021, the Rotary moved forward with its planning.
But in a time when there were great uncertainties and changes amidst a delayed start, the Rotary isn’t planning on just bringing back the event to what it was — they have hopes to make it into an annual destination event on the lake. While the city of Forest Lake didn’t have the capacity to assist in the event this year, the rotary is hopeful by next year the event could become city-sponsored winter celebration.
In the meantime, the Rotary connected with Kids Pro Ice, which will be holding kids snowmobile races at the same time — both of which will be taking place near the western shore of First Lake. The two organizations have coordinated efforts to create a tailgating setup on the lake so attendees can enjoy a tailgating experience between the two events, and plan to continue to join forces in years to come.
And in an effort to make this year’s event even more special, the Rotary was able to book St. Paul Winter Carnival royalty Klondike Kates as the opening presenters of the event. Miss Chain of Lakes and Miss Capital City will be at the event as well, both of whom are combining as a team for the plunge.
There are a number of jumpers who are returning this year, like city engineer Ryan Goodman, of Bolton & Menk, jumping for The Education Foundation of the Forest Lake Area, or newcomers like Mike Kaiser of the Forest Lake Good Samaritans. But the event has expanded outside of the region, with a team of Rochester Rotary members and the North Branch girls softball team both jumping in the winter plunge to raise money for their nonprofits.
Registration for teams has not yet closed for the event. Anyone who wishes to fundraise for a nonprofit — no matter the location, as long as participants can travel to Forest Lake for the event — is allowed to participate. Lakes Area TV will again be doing a livestream of the event for those who want to watch the event but cannot be there in person. A costume contest will also be a part of this year’s winter plunge event, with cash prizes for the best costumes.
Nonprofits receive 70% of the proceeds, with the other 30% going towards the Forest Lake Rotary, which mostly just covers the cost of holding the event itself. The full donation amount will still be made to a nonprofit if a jumper, or group of jumpers, cannot participate due to illness or a COVID-19 diagnosis/exposure. As of today, more than $13,000 has been raised for various nonprofits. The deadline to register for a team fundraiser is the end of the day on Feb. 16.
Event organizers will also accept day-of registrations for those who wish to jump without fundraising for a nonprofit with a $50 donation which will go towards the Rotary. Those who wish to do so can register between 10 a.m. and noon at the Park Place registration area, located near restaurant Rancho Loco.
To find causes to donate to or to register for the event, visit ecure.frontstream.com/rotary-winter-plunge-2022.
