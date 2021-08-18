Twins are former and future coach of Olympian Sunisa Lee
Soon after Jeff and Jess Graba graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1992, two distinct career paths opened up before them.
On evenings and weekends the twin brothers were part of a band called Malone, which played original rock tunes in venues around the Twin Cities. During the day they were coaching gymnastics: Jess led the program at Mahtomedi High School, while Jeff at Hamline University, and both also served as youth coaches at local gymnastics centers.
The question was obvious: Focus on a music career, or focus on gymnastics?
“Thank goodness there are no YouTube videos of our band,” said Jeff Graba.
Both brothers decided upon gymnastics, and rock’s loss was gymnastics’ gain as, over time, the 1987 Forest Lake graduates have become two of the biggest coaching names in the sport. Jess Graba is the owner of Midwest Gymnastics in Arden Hills, the center he and his brother opened in 1995. Jeff Graba now is the head gymnastics coach at Auburn University, where he has coached an NCAA champion.
And both have a connection to Sunisa Lee, who won the all-around competition at the Olympics in Tokyo last month: Jess Graba has served as her coach since she was 6 years old, while Jeff will become her coach this fall as she competes for Auburn.
“We remember all of the coaches in Forest Lake who sacrificed their time for us, starting as far back as T-ball,” Jeff Graba said. “Their influence is the reason Jess was able to coach Suni Lee to an Olympic gold medal. We had great mentors and great role models.”
Jess Graba nodded in agreement during a video interview with his brother and added: “I sound like my old coaches and mentors sometimes. The things they said are still rattling around in my head. And I also remember how much fun it was in the gym, and that is something I try to bring to my athletes now.”
A new direction
Growing up, the sport that the Graba brothers focused on was wrestling. At first, gymnastics was simply a way for both to become better wrestlers.
“In junior high, our coach thought it was important to work on our footwork – we were pretty heavy-footed, I guess,” Jeff Graba said. “I think we took one tap dance class. Our sister was doing gymnastics, and it looked as if it was a lot more fun than what we were doing.”
With no high school or junior high team, the brothers went to Flyaways Gymnastics to work with the coaches there.
“I think we were their first guy gymnasts,” Jess Graba said. “I think we helped them start their program. The best part for us was that their girls coach had experience with the boys events, so he really helped us develop.”
The brothers eventually dropped wrestling for gymnastics, but then made another decision to drop competing in gymnastics for coaching the sport.
“I remember Dave Blasko telling us to stick to gymnastics, because that way we would always have a job [coaching] in college,” Jess Graba said. “That didn’t seem like a very cool idea at the time, but it ended up working for us. We could teach gymnastics at the college, and we also could teach at high schools or potentially at other gymnastics centers.
“As we got older, it was fun and enjoyable and rewarding to coach. We were coaching when we were seniors in high school, coaching both boys and girls.”
And both brothers said they will never forget the coaches they met at Flyaways who still have an impact on their coaching careers today.
“We owe a lot to the coach there, especially our first coach, Tim Toensing,” Jeff Graba said. “He was a personal mentor for us. The owners, Judy Huntosh and Barb Burdick, were huge influences who showed us that gymnastics could be a career path.
“Dave Blasko and Bruce Thompson also were big influences. All of these taught us this could be something bigger than gymnastics: We could impact the lives of young people.”
Going their separate ways
The brothers attended the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1992. During college the pair continued to coach, and both soon realized they wanted to make a career out of coaching gymnastics.
“We haven’t worked a day in our lives,” Jeff Graba said. “It’s fun and exciting every day. Is it difficult and challenging? Yes, but the challenge is exciting.”
“Actually I did an internship at IBM for three months, so I did work for three months,” Jess Graba said, causing his brother to remember, “I did a little construction work, and that wasn’t any fun, either.”
In 1995 the pair opened Midwest Gymnastics in 1995, but they continued to coach outside of the gym, with Jess at Mahtomedi and Jeff at Hamline.
“We still had to have side jobs when we opened Midwest to help pay the bills,” Jess Graba said.
But the brothers soon reached a point where Midwest needed only one person in charge.
“I had gotten married in 2000, and we had our first child in 2001, and I had three older kids who were about to go to college,” Jeff Graba said.
So he began a coaching odyssey that included time at Hamline, Utah State, and Utah before taking the head coaching position at Auburn in 2010. Meanwhile Jess stayed at Midwest, where he had met an aspiring young gymnast named Sunisa Lee.
“Her aunt was a friend of one of my coaches, so she came here to try out when she was 6, I believe,” Jess Graba said. “I remember right away, it was easy to realize she has a lot of talent.”
Under Jess Graba’s tutelage, Lee has developed into an elite gymnast who has been a part of U.S. women’s teams that won titles in 2018 and 2019. She blossomed at the Olympics last month, winning the all-around gold medal and claiming a bronze on the uneven bars while helping the U.S. team win the silver medal despite the withdrawal of standout Simone Biles
“The journey itself is what I enjoyed most about our time together,” Jess Graba said. “Suni and I would go to camps and competitions, and that’s how you really get to know about an athlete. We both learned together, and I think we both enjoyed the process and the challenges.”
Coming back together
Now Sunisa Lee has enrolled at Auburn, which means she has changed coaches – from Jess Graba to Jeff Graba.
“Everyone thought it was a shoo-in that Suni would come here, but sometimes an athlete wants to get away from a style of coaching,” Jeff Graba said. “Jess told me I wouldn’t get an inside track.”
Jess confirmed that, adding: “It was Suni’s decision, not my decision. My concern was that Suni had a safe place where I can trust the coach. So perhaps Auburn did have an inside track, because I knew Jeff would take care of her. He knows that if he messed up with Suni, he wouldn’t get to come to Christmas dinner.”
And while that may have sounded like a joke – and yes, to a degree, it was – Jeff and Jess Graba communicate constantly in an effort to improve both programs.
“If I have a bad meet, Jess is the first person to call me and lecture me on my mistakes,” Jeff Graba said. “And that always has gone on. My wife jokes that we talk so much Jess is my first wife and she is my second. Jess and I bounce things off one another. We try to be the devil’s advocate for one another.”
That communication continued through the Olympics, when Jess concocted a plan to help Lee claim the all-around gold medal.
“The problem is that [my wife] Alison [Lim], Suni and I seem to share the same perspective, so I need an outside perspective from someone I can trust,” Jess Graba said. “That’s why I call Jeff. If we don’t agree, we’ll argue about it for a while. It’s how we operate: I want him to be honest, and if he’s on board with a decision, I feel more comfortable with it.”
Notice Jess Graba’s use of the word “argue” to describe their mode of discussion.
“I remember once I was about to get on an airplane with one of my assistants, and Jess called me,” Jeff Graba said. “So we started arguing about something. Eventually we had to stop so I could get on the plane.
“My assistant, who had heard the entire conversation, said to me, ‘Is everything OK?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely. We were just talking.’”
But if you want the brothers to agree on a topic, ask them to reminisce about Forest Lake.
“I have tons of memories: fishing on Forest Lake, and ice fishing, too,” Jeff Graba said. “All of our buddies are there. I loved wrestling there. Our youth there was so important to us. And all of the people we talked about are a big deal in our lives, so Forest Lake is a big deal to us.”
Jess Graba agreed, adding: “We had a large group of friends who got together and had great times together. I know it’s fun at a class reunion, but I wish we had a reunion where we had the four or five classes that surround our class, because we had so much fun with so many friends.”
