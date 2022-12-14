Forest Lake police get raise after contract negotiations; two council members say goodbye after four-year terms end
Forest Lake has joined a growing number of cities across the state to put a moratorium on new businesses selling hemp THC products. After the state Legislature passed a law this past summer legalizing the sale, consumption and manufacturing of hemp THC products, such as gummies or seltzers, cities were left scrambling trying to figure out if and how they should regulate the product.
“Before the Legislature last adjourned, they decided to — either by mistake or by intention — to legalize certain THC products, CBD products. They did so without giving the cities any guidance, any regulations, anything at all,” City Administrator Patrick Casey said during the city’s Monday, Dec. 12 meeting.
Casey said in an interview with the Times he doesn’t know how many businesses, whether current or new, are now selling the THC products since the law went into effect on July 1, as none of it is really regulated, though he assumes most, if not all, locations are existing businesses that began selling the products.
Casey said about the time span: “We were trying to judge if the city had a role in business licensing or regulation, and should we license and regulate it? And we weren’t sure if we should or not – we’re still not sure if we should be.”
But it was when the city experienced a recent uptick in phone calls inquiring about potential opportunities for the sale of intoxicating THC products that Casey said discussions amongst the city staff and city attorney Amanda Johnson turned to a moratorium on sales, testing, manufacturing, or distribution by new businesses or current business expansion until the state could offer some clarity in the law. The city is also considering how it might – or might not – restrict the sales of THC if the state doesn’t offer clarity for cities.
Johnson explained that at the state level, the board of pharmacy is supposed to be the regulating body.
“But they don’t want it,” she said, “so there’s sort of some internal struggle at the capital level in terms of who is the overseeing body for this.”
She added the advice from the League of Minnesota Cities has been to add a moratorium right now given the uncertainty over the legal framework over regulation or licensing the product.
“The League of Minnesota Cities had no idea this was being approved, and it was done in the 11th and a half hour, and nobody from the Cities’ perspective knew it was in the bill. There were certainly a lot of people who knew, but the League of Minnesota Cities was not privy to any of it, or [able] to point out ‘Hang on, we need a few more things.’ So the reality is the state is going to have to do something this cycle. I don’t know if it’s cleaning up the statute – the statute itself is actually incredibly internally inconsistent, so even the type of THC products that it’s saying are legal under this sort of new three-sentence thing that was thrown in, that’s in direct conflict with a subdivision literally two paragraphs away that says that’s not legal. So we need tremendous cleanup at the state level. Which is partly why at a staff level we’ve talked about the importance of putting the moratorium in place, because nobody is in charge right now,” Johnson said.
Mayor Mara Bain was hesitant at the idea of approving a moratorium. She noted a few concerns, such as waiting for updates from the state instead of actively trying to resolve a concern or an issue the city has jurisdiction over.
“With a moratorium we’re identifying something within the city’s control – here’s the next action we’re going to direct staff to do. And in this case, the moratorium is that hopefully somebody else figures it out. … There just isn’t that framework to provide a solid answer, so it’s a moratorium for more guidance from the state,” Bain said.
Casey said that if the state doesn’t offer more guidance, the city staff would begin to discuss what recommendations the city can do or should do.
“I anticipate that if we don’t see any action by June or July, internally we’ll start working on regulations and licensing. There are plenty of other examples out there – the League does not have a model ordinance out there yet – but there are plenty of other cities that have adopted either licensing or regulation or both, so that’s easy for us to find what fits Forest Lake. But if it’s not happening by June or July, we’ll have to start working on regulations and workshop it.”
Council member Kelly Monson added, “I would say if we don’t do something like a moratorium, we could have a lot of these popping up all over, whether that’s distribution, making of, and once if something passes, which there was a story about this today about cities doing this, because then you’re stuck, and we know we’ve already had issues in the city with other substances.”
Council member Kathy Bystrom agreed, saying: “We have enough of an issue in this community with substance use. I want to take a step back and push pause and say, what can we do to ensure the well-being of our young people in this community. I don’t think it ever hurts to just take a step back and analyze the situation and proceed forward cautiously. I’m not saying this shouldn’t happen, I just think we have to be careful how it happens if it happens.”
Bain also cited policy questions as a concern.
“Foundationally, my struggle is this is a Health and Human Service-type question and a larger Health and Human Service policy that we just don’t do that as a city except for in our zoning laws, and so to take all of these Health and Human Service questions, and to try to create some sort of regulatory framework within zoning, just to me fundamentally feels square peg, round hole,” she said.
But following the prior discussion over the need for a moratorium, and discussion over how the city has some regulation over alcohol and tobacco distribution, Bain conceded: “But the alternative, as you just pointed out and as we talked about, is nothing, and that also doesn’t feel right. I’m just not sure that cities are the best place for this to be sorted out. But again in absence of other structure, I guess this might be the threshold of it’s better than nothing, and that might just be what I have to wrap my head around.”
“I think the fact the League of Minnesota Cities is chasing their tail and the Board of Pharmacy doesn’t want it, speaks volumes,” Bystrom said.
The council then unanimously approved the yearlong moratorium on new businesses selling intoxicating THC products.
Other news
The city of Forest Lake also approved new contracts with two unions for police officers (one for patrolmen, one for sergeants). The three-year contracts call for a 2% wage increase on Jan. 1 and a 1% increase on July 1 for all three years. There are also adjustments in the health insurance split between the city and employer, and adjustments for the longevity.
“I believe it’s a fair contract, and I believe it also is a contract that will allow us to retain our more senior people,” Casey said.
Contract negotiations took place in October and November, respectively, for the unions, and Casey noted how both negotiations were done in a professional and respectful manner.
Fire chief Al Newman noted that starting on Monday, the fire department will have four new members, bringing the department to fully staffed for the first time in Newman’s memory.
It was also the final meeting for Bystrom and Monson, as both completed their four-year terms and did not seek reelection. Both expressed gratitude for the support from the community, city staff and fellow council members.
“I just wanted to take a minute to thank the residents for allowing me to serve the last four years. My fellow council members, I’m proud of the work we got done despite a global pandemic. … I just really want to thank the city staff. It’s so great to see the team that’s been built over these last four years, and it’s in good hands. I’m excited to see where this goes,” Monson said. She later said to The Times, “[The council] all gelled so well together. We didn’t always need to agree, but it was all done respectfully. We may not have always gotten it right, but we learned from it, and that’s important.”
“I just want to acknowledge this council,” Bystrom said. “From day one, I never doubted the intention of this group of people sitting up here, that they had nothing but the best interest of the city at heart, and I mean that broadly. ...
“To city staff, I’d echo Kelly’s comments: I’m just really proud of the team that’s been built here. On a personal level, I wish we had accomplished a little more, but COVID had bigger plans. I really wanted to see North Shore [reconstructed], and Forest Road done. But COVID had bigger plans on some of those pieces,” Bystrom said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.