The Forest Lake City Council approved a moratorium on the sales, testing, manufacturing, or distribution of intoxicating cannabinoids extracted from hemp in any form. Existing use is allowed, but cannot be expanded during its council meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.

 Photo by Metro Graphics

Forest Lake police get raise after contract negotiations; two council members say goodbye after four-year terms end

Forest Lake has joined a growing number of cities across the state to put a moratorium on new businesses selling hemp THC products. After the state Legislature passed a law this past summer legalizing the sale, consumption and manufacturing of hemp THC products, such as gummies or seltzers, cities were left scrambling trying to figure out if and how they should regulate the product.  

