Local residents list concerns over state of Eureka Ave.
Forest Lake could have a new voting precinct for the 2022 election. Every 10 years following the census, the city needs to consider redistricting the precincts. The county, with whom the city has a joint powers agreement regarding elections, works with the city to develop voting districts in an effort to plan for future population growth, as redistricting can only take place once every 10 years.
“The question isn’t necessarily about today, it’s what’s going to be necessary eight years from now,” Mayor Mara Bain clarified.
Precinct 5 had 3,975 people vote in the 2020 election. By comparison, Precinct 1 had 2,753, Precinct 2 had 2,195, Precinct 3 had 2,637, and Precinct 4 had 2,049.
The current suggestion given by the county is to split Precinct 5 into two separate precincts. Washington County would assist the city in the process, including drawing boundaries and determining a new precinct location.
“It’s certainly where our growth is,” Bain said during the Monday, July 26, council meeting. She indicated that she’d be interested in possibly seeing a bigger Precinct 4, given further development isn’t as likely due to structural challenges. “Maybe if there’s a precinct added it can be between the two,” she said.
In addition, the council will look to move the 1st Precinct voting location back into the 1st Precinct, with a likely location being the senior center. Both precincts 1 and 2 vote at the Forest Lake City Center.
The council must pass a redrawing of the precinct boundaries and create an updated map by March 29, 2022.
Eureka Ave. concern for locals
Road conditions on Eureka Avenue are of concern for residents who live along or near Clear Lake, Doug Ramseth, president of the Clear Lake Association, told the council during the open forum at the Monday, July 26, meeting. Ramseth said there continue to be a growing number of safety issues as well as erosion problems along Eureka Avenue, which runs along Clear Lake’s western shore. He says the issues stem from cars parking along the road where there is little to no shoulder and pedestrian traffic along the shoreline due to shoreline fishing.
In 2020, the Washington Conservation District conducted an analysis of the erosion and safety issues. Ramseth read the findings of that analysis at the meeting, which read: “Increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic have led to accelerated shoreline erosion. … Prospective projects should seek to mitigate those issues.”
Adding to that impact, he says, is an increase in traffic due to the addition of the stoplights at Hornsby Avenue off Highway 97 — a concern that he says is even more worrisome due to the impending construction in 2024.
“The rebuilding can’t be postponed into future years. It needs action now,” he said. He said that he believes the Clear Lake Association, as well as the Rice Creek Watershed District and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, could help finance the project.
Sue Williamson, who lives along the north shore of Clear Lake, indicated that in the past couple weeks, semi-trucks have started to use that road, saying she has been behind four semi-trucks in a single week.
“It’s become discovered as a shortcut and that’s a huge safety concern,” Williamson said.
The council has been discussing which roads are priority for funding in the coming years, in addition to considering various funding streams for road reconstruction.
“Your feedback is very well-timed. We’re going into the project and bonding question, on how projects are prioritized and funded, and those conversations are taking place over the next couple of months, so we appreciate the feedback,” Bain said.
