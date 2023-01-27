Jeans, Trent.jpeg

Trent Jeans

Downward sentence requires work release, community service, and seven-year probation

A Forest Lake man who crashed a vehicle while drunk, killing one of his passengers, was sentenced to one year of a work release program and seven years probation – during which he must abstain from alcohol and drugs – on Jan. 20, significantly less than sentencing guidelines and the amount the state argued for. Trent Jeans, 23, plead guilty last fall to charges of criminal vehicular homicide after the Oct. 10, 2021 crash, which killed 31-year-old Courtney White. According to White’s obituary, she was a wife and mom of two and was a long-time employee at the Forest Lake restaurant Old Log Cabin, where Jeans had been drinking earlier that day. A BCA blood draw for alcohol testing came back at a .218% level, more than two and a half times the legal limit to drive, and also indicated traces of cocaine in his system. 

