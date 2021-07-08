A Forest Lake man was charged last week with first-degree burglary and possession of contraband. According to the complaint, just after midnight on June 29, 27-year-old Brandon Bowman allegedly broke into a house at the 10000 block of 245th Street in Chisago City. A search of his personal belongings at the jail showed a glass smoking device, which tested positive for methamphetamine at the facility.
According to the criminal complaint, a male resident of the home called at 12:21 a.m. on June 29, reporting a man outside his home had been knocking on his front door and several windows aggressively. He said that he could see a male outside via his doorbell camera and that he didn’t know him. At the end of the call, he said he’d call back if anything happened.
Just four minutes after the first call began, he called again and reported the man outside continued acting erratically. During the phone call, Bowman allegedly broke into the house through a window. The resident’s 1-year-old, 3-year-old, and 13-year-old, and pregnant wife were hiding in a bedroom.
Officers from the Lakes Area Police and Wyoming Police departments and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home. Lakes Area Police Officer Connor Quimby saw Bowman wearing black shorts, no shirt, and walking around in the home. A vehicle registered to Bowman was parked in the driveway. Officers used a PA system to call out for the man to exit the home with hands up, and when he didn’t exit, the officers entered the home through the garage to search. They were able to locate the family and remove them safely from the home.
After verbal warnings for 17 minutes went unanswered, Chisago County K-9 Ghost was deployed into the home. After several minutes, Ghost located the suspect in a furnace room in the basement, and apprehended the suspect. Due to injuries from the apprehension, Bowman was transported from the scene by ambulance.
A later walk-through of the home revealed three broken windows from attempted entry, an alcoholic beverage in the basement that was not claimed by the family, and damage to a closet door in a children’s bedroom, allegedly caused by Bowman.
Bowman had his first hearing on June 30, where his bail was set with no conditions at $80,000. The felony charges for the burglary carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine. The gross misdemeanor charges of contraband carry a maximum of one year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.
Bowman was convicted of trespassing in Forest Lake on June 21 and was convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle in January 2019, also in Forest Lake.
