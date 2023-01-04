The Forest Lake City Council unanimously approved a 6.9% levy increase for 2023, with a total levy amount of $13,126,354, up from $12,278,700 in 2022, or an increase of $847,654. 

Assuming a 27.6% change in market value, a home worth $366,250 — the average in Forest Lake — will see an increase of $151.90 to $1,281.62 for the city’s portion of taxes. A home worth $250,000 will see an increase of $110.39 to $833.06; a home worth $300,000 will see a $128.30 increase to $1,026.01; a home worth $350,000 will see a $146.22 increase to $1,218.96; and a $400,000 home will see an increase of $163.73 to $1,411.91. 

