The Forest Lake City Council unanimously approved a 6.9% levy increase for 2023, with a total levy amount of $13,126,354, up from $12,278,700 in 2022, or an increase of $847,654.
Assuming a 27.6% change in market value, a home worth $366,250 — the average in Forest Lake — will see an increase of $151.90 to $1,281.62 for the city’s portion of taxes. A home worth $250,000 will see an increase of $110.39 to $833.06; a home worth $300,000 will see a $128.30 increase to $1,026.01; a home worth $350,000 will see a $146.22 increase to $1,218.96; and a $400,000 home will see an increase of $163.73 to $1,411.91.
The 6.9% increase is a lower increase than 2022, which saw a 7.26% increase in its levy, but higher than the previous five years, with a 5.7% increase in 2017, a 5.6% increase in 2018, a 2.6% increase in 2019, a 5.74% increase in 2020, and a 5.49% increase in 2021.
The city’s tax rate fell to 35.404%. In 2017, the city’s tax rate was 43.473%. In 2018, that percentage decreased to 41.871%, and to 39.58% in 2019. The tax rate began to increase again in 2020, going up just a little more than half a percentage to 40.108%, and up to 40.641% in 2021, and 40.991% in 2022. The drop in tax rate is largely due to assessments of increased home valuations in the hot housing market.
The general fund increased by 7.89% to $9,383,847. The capital equipment doubled from 2022 to 2023 to $900,000, while the capital pavement improvement budget stayed the same. Parks and trails received $50,000 in the 2023 budget, a nearly 90% drop from the previous year, which is based on a long-term plan by the city’s approval. The budgets receive funds in alternating years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.