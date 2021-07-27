Lawn sprinkler ban effective immediately
The Forest Lake city council, during its Monday, July 26 meeting, instituted a watering/sprinkling ban effective immediately on homes and businesses that use city water to irrigate their properties.
Following the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources declaration of the statewide drought warning phase, the DNR sent letters to cities of more than 1,000 residents across the state, notifying them to institute the water restriction protocol.
As of Tuesday, July 27, 73% of the state is experiencing a severe drought and 18% of the state is experiencing an extreme drought.
The new restrictions
Right now, Forest Lake is using approximately 2.4 to 2.9 million gallons of water a day permitted by the previous restrictions that allows residents to water every other day, according to Dave Adams, the public works superintendent for Forest Lake.
However, under the new water restrictions, the city council aims to decrease water use to 1.5 million gallons a day, Adams said. Therefore, no residents that use city irrigation can water their lawn as of Tuesday, July 27.
“This is one of those things I hate to do, but it needs to be done,” council member Sam Husnik said.
Water usage will be monitored by city staff through live analysis of where water is being used in spite of the ban, and will use educational enforcement at first, and fines if necessary.
The council outlined exceptions to the new water ban. Residents with newly laid lawns will get a 30-day watering exception, and residents with gardens are allowed to water them with hoses. The ban is placed on all residents that use water irrigation from the city, and even includes city parks like Lakeside Memorial Park. Those with private wells are still allowed to water lawns, but the city is asking them to reduce water usage by cutting back or stopping lawn irrigation.
Other exceptions include Fenway Fields, the Castlewood and Forest Hills golf courses, because they utilize private wells or surface water collection ponds, according to Adams. Included in that is also Forest Lake Area High School and Middle School, because it also uses surface water collection ponds. Farms are also exempt, as they do not hook up to the city’s water supply.
Keith Peterson, a certified golf course superintendent associate at Forest Hills Golf Club, monitors the water usage and maintains water conservation practices to manage the property amidst the current drought in the Forest Lake area.
“Thus far, right now, I haven’t been given any restrictions from the DNR or the state as far as for irrigation purposes,” Peterson said. “But obviously I have been pretty frugal with it.”
Instead of sourcing water from the property’s well, Peterson has been using the run-off water. A reservoir near the driving range catches the runoff from the residential area and collects phosphorus rich water to be redistributed onto the course instead of it running into Shield Lake, which feeds into Forest Lake.
Underneath Forest Lake, there are several aquifers that store water. Ellen Considine, the program supervisor for the Groundwater Technical Analysis Work Group for the DNR, said “the water levels in the deeper aquifers are below normal levels, but generally not as low as in 2007 and 2008.” Whereas, the shallow aquifers have normal water levels, she said.
Considine said the drought can affect groundwater reservoirs because rain water will not replenish them as fast as they are being used by residents and municipalities, something Peterson understands. Forest Hills has to pay the state for well water use, similar to how residents pay the city for their irrigation water use.
Possible further restrictions
More restrictions likely will be enacted by the DNR if it doesn’t rain approximately 3 to 5 inches in the next two weeks. Adams is hoping for a cool and wet fall and winter, or some restrictions could remain in place until spring 2022.
Since the state is currently in a drought warning phase, only lawn restrictions need to be enacted. However, if the DNR declares the state has entered a severe drought phase, the city will enact more water restrictions, equating to 1.25 million gallons of water a day. The city could further restrictions by closing car washes and endorsing the selling of bottled water if an extreme drought phase is enacted by the DNR.
Forest Lake annually reports to the DNR about its conservation efforts by meeting statewide goals to keep unaccounted water loss below 10% and ensuring residential gallon use per capita is below 75 gallons a day, according to Carmelita Nelson, a water conservation consultant with the DNR.
Even though some residents and businesses don’t fall under the new restrictions, Adams said, “We’re still wanting everyone to conserve water.”
According to Wyoming city administrator Robb Linwood, Wyoming so far has no additional restrictions to their usual residential lawn restrictions.
