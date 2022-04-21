Director Cassi Betker watches students evolve
After the hard few years that have plagued the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, director Cassi Betker thought it would be fitting for the high school theater department to perform a play that was originally written after a tumultuous time to make people laugh.
“I found out that ‘Harvey’ was actually written right after World War [II] as a comedy to make people laugh after such hard years,” she said.
The play fit the bill in more ways than just its humor, as it was the first play Betker was the stage director for in middle school and it has an equal number of roles for boys and girls.
Since it is Betker’s first time directing at the high school, she is feeling the nerves and excitement that the debut will bring.
“The past play director Mr. [Craig] Zimanske was really great, so I have big shoes to fill. My goal for this play is to showcase the students to the best of their abilities which should then entertain the audiences,” Betker said.
“Harvey” is a play about Elwood P. Dowd and his imaginary friend, a 6-foot tall rabbit named Harvey. This plot about mental illness and people’s differences allowed Betker and the cast to have open conversations about how the topic of mental illness has evolved since the 1940s. She also worked with the students to adapt certain words or aspects of the play that they thought may be too outdated to include.
“I was really impressed with the maturity that [students] gave this play and thinking through what it means to be different in the 1940s versus now,” Betker said.
Providing a space for the students to evolve and grow in their theatrical careers is something Betker has had a hand in for the past several years. She was a costume designer at Children’s Performing Arts, where many Forest Lake area students perform.
“A lot of the kids I’ve seen kind of grow up through CPA, too, having been a part of that program for eight years,” Betker said.
She brought past knowledge of each student’s acting strengths with her when the opportunity to direct the Forest Lake High School spring play opened.
“I put my foot in right away to say like … let’s keep it going and let somebody who knows these kids work with them,” she said.
When she got the approval for “Harvey,” Betker started the audition process. There were more than 40 who auditioned for the 12-person cast.
“In all the shows I’ve been in before, it’s been you sign up, you’re in. This one you had to audition to get in, so I was extremely nervous for this one,” freshman Ben Zumwalde said.
His nerves didn’t get the best of him at the audition, however, as he was cast as the main role, Elwood P. Dowd.
Zumwalde relates to his character’s positive outlook on the world that things and people are inherently good, as well as the character’s quirks.
“He’s kind of awkward in a sense, but that’s just me, so that works,” he joked.
Zumwalde compared last year’s spring play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” to this year’s.
“This is a different play than at least the ones I’ve seen here. So it’s going to be exciting to see how they view this compared to the one that starts with a dead dog last year,” Zumwalde said.
Betker also gave leadership roles to students who didn’t make the cut but still wanted to be a part of the production.
“One of my main roles is when they are off-book. I get to tell them their lines, and then after the scenes I get to tell them notes on how I think the scene could go better,” junior and student director Haley Bent said.
On top of being the student director, Bent is the understudy for the six female roles in the play, while sophomore and prop manager Hayden Boeckmann is the understudy for the six male roles.
Two weeks out from opening night, Boeckmann was confident in filling in for one of the six roles. Betker said they’ve had a healthy cast so far throughout rehearsals this semester and is hopeful that will continue.
Other students, like student director Darla Walsh and stage manager/costume designer Harper Timmons, agreed that being able to connect with the actors and other backstage members is their favorite part of their roles.
“I just get to talk with everybody. There’s not one person I don’t talk to,” Walsh said.
Along with understanding the students’ strengths and weaknesses, working with the same group has allowed Betker to see them all hone their acting skills.
“I think I can push them a little bit more and get a little bit more out of them,” Betker said.
She pointed out senior Noah Roth’s work in playing Dr. William Chumley this year.
“He’s always kind of played this like kind of quirky character or kind of awkward character, and in this play he plays a really mean doctor, and he’s just nailing it every time,” Betker said.
“I try to make it so he kind of puts himself above other people. He thinks he’s, like, better than them,” Roth said.
“I try to smile as little as possible. You know it’s kind of in the little things, ‘cause he’s very strict and mean. So if I’m not doing anything and I’m sitting at the desk, usually I’ll be like straightening things out,” he said.
Betker is happy with how everyone has stepped up to perform “Harvey” and is feeling proud of all the work the students have done.
“They are just doing phenomenal,” Betker said.
“Harvey” will be performed at Forest Lake Area High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors at the door.
