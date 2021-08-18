Owner James Bayer coached McCallum to the elites
At 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, Flyaways Gymnastics owner James Bayer was awake watching the USA women’s gymnastics team perform in the Olympic team finals in Tokyo. It was a day he had spent four years helping Isanti native Grace McCallum prepare for as her coach at the Forest Lake-based gym.
“I wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” Bayer said. He watched her compete on vault and then hit her bar routine after fellow teammate Simone Biles withdrew from the competition. And then came the silver medal.
“It’s a little surreal, still,” he said.
McCallum says her experience at Flyaways Gymnastics, and with Bayer, played a big factor in her achievements, and she still considers her teammates at Flyaways her family.
“We had good relationships, and I think that’s super important as an athlete, because you need to have people you feel comfortable around, and people that make you happy and keep the environment and the whole mood of the gym positive,” McCallum said.
A shy, quiet girl, McCallum found herself “broken,” she said, from a bad prior coaching experience when she was a young gymnast.
“I loved gymnastics so much, but I was so terrified from my past coaching experience. I felt like I was starting to lose my love for the sport,” she said. Soon, Grace’s mom moved her to a different gym, and she began tumbling with a now-defunct gym called Rum River Gymnastics based in the Cambridge area.
“Rum River kind of helped me gain that love back again because they let me have fun,” McCallum said. Her teammates became like sisters, her coaches like other parents. “They were exactly what I needed at that time.”
When Rum River was in the process of closing in 2010, McCallum followed her coach Trista Pleski to Flyaways Gymnastics in Forest Lake. It was an easy transition, both because of following her coach, but also because of the atmosphere of the gym.
And then two years into her time at Flyaways, at age 11, she met Bayer, whom she now calls her “second dad.”
Bayer was invited to coach at Flyaways by former owner Steve Hafeman, who now co-owns Twin Cities Twisters in Champlin where McCallum currently trains. It didn’t take long for Bayer to figure out that McCallum had that something to make it to the elite level.
“She had a sheet of goals,” he said. And when he asked her to do a “laylay,” gymnastics speak for two layout flips following a back handspring, she did it without hesitation.
“Most kids are going to shy away from it in one turn,” he said. “It was a challenge, and she just did it.”
“I was just willing to try anything,” McCallum said. “I wasn’t scared.”
It was that combination of being goal-oriented and fearless, he said, that made it fun to coach her.
Because McCallum knew she wasn’t going to accomplish the skills she had on her list just in a typical class time, she began to train with Bayer one-on-one. With an average of 30 hours in the gym each week, they developed a special coach-athlete bond, which they say is more like family.
“She can read my mind half the time,” Bayer said.
“We’ve been together a lot,” McCallum agreed.
Bayer added: “It feels like a family, because that’s what you do. If she needed more hours, we’d do more hours. She needed an extra turn, we’ll do that. It was a learning process with myself, getting Grace into the elite program, seeing how it works and what we needed to change and build. With that many hours, that’s why we use ‘family,’ because we do spend so much time together,” he said.
Over the course of those hours together, Bayer learned quickly how to coach McCallum.
“She was a trickster, and those are the kids you just let them play and have fun,” he said.
And McCallum said that was a key part of her success, as her training at Twin Cities Twisters wouldn’t have allowed her that flexibility in trying new things, as much.
“If James wouldn’t have let me try those skills when I was younger, I probably would’ve never tried them when I was at TCT,” McCallum said.
In 2016, McCallum made the transition to Twin Cities Twisters when Bayer had told her he thought it was best for her future.
“With what her goals were, I knew I couldn’t do it,” Bayer said.
McCallum was less than thrilled.
“I definitely was in denial for a long time,” McCallum said. “I didn’t want to leave the gym. I love these girls.”
But she made the move, and though she didn’t like it at first, she said things got better once she began to make friends at her new gym.
“I didn’t feel super welcomed there at first, but after a while I really loved it there, and the girls started to warm up to me and I found my people,” McCallum said. Having Hafeman as one of her coaches helped, too, she said.
Onward: Olympics
McCallum’s journey to the Olympics hasn’t always gone as expected.
“It’s hard. You’re taught to peak at the right time,” she said. Between the pandemic shutting her gym down for months to injuring her hand in January, which required surgery, she had to fight for her spot on the team.
“I was doing super good. I was doing my best gymnastics I’ve ever done, and then I got injured. I thought my Olympic dreams went down the drain, because I knew it was going to be really hard [to come back in time],” McCallum said. She didn’t want the news to get out, so she kept it quiet until just a couple weeks before her first competition since the pandemic shut everything down.
“I still had a little chance. I didn’t want them to count me out. I didn’t want people against me on this; I wanted their support,” she said.
But she pushed through and went into the trials aiming for a spot on the Olympic team.
“I just knew I had to hit all my routines and do what I normally do. I had such good training. I felt a lot better going into trials than I did the previous meet,” she said. Still, she added that she wasn’t performing at a level she knew she could hit before her injury, and hoped it would be enough. It was, as her fourth-place finish was enough to be named to the four-woman team alongside Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and fellow Minnesotan Sunisa Lee.
It was a feat she wanted to relish, and she went into the games with an attitude of just wanting to have fun and enjoy the experience. While she didn’t get to visit much of Tokyo during the games due to COVID-19-related protocols, she did get to visit the Olympic Village.
Amidst all the fun and trying to soak in the experience, the team event didn’t go as planned. Biles got a case of “the twisties,” a gymnastics term defining a sensation of not knowing where you are while twisting in the air. McCallum defended Biles’ subsequent decision to pull out of the team event. The sensation can be extremely dangerous for gymnasts, who rely on that muscle memory to guide them to a safe landing.
“Getting the twisties is really scary. It’s not fun, and you have no clue where you are. You don’t know if you’re upside down or right side up or where you are in the air,” McCallum said, recalling her own bouts with the sensation. “People are like, ‘Oh, just think about it less.’ You can try thinking about it less or more, it just doesn’t do a thing. It just kind of goes away on its own. Nobody really knows why it happens, or how long it is before it goes away.”
Biles’ first vault, the first apparatus the U.S. competed on in the team final, didn’t go well. McCallum said she could tell Biles was “a little off,” in the back gym in warmups, but was still doing everything OK, so the team assumed she’d be fine in the arena.
“Then she did the vault, and we were like, ‘Oh, no,’” McCallum said.
The vault and Biles’ subsequent announcement to the team that she’d no longer be competing in the team finals took them by surprise, McCallum said.
“We were all very stressed. We felt a lot of pressure,” she said. “She came over to us and told us, ‘You got this, I know you guys can do it.’ I think that gave us a sense of relief, like, ‘OK, we can do it. She believes in us.’ And then we just have to remember, we’ve done this routine a thousand times, so we got it.”
Despite feeling reassured by Biles, McCallum was up first after Biles’ decision, this time on bars, and she felt the pressure.
“I felt like I was going to cry, and my heart was racing because I knew my routine would set the mood for the rest of the meet. Like, if I hit, I knew it was like ‘OK, we got it.’ If I fell, I didn’t know how it was going to go, if it was going to be a train wreck of a meet or not.”
She made it through without any major issues, landed, and thought, “Thank goodness,” she said. “That’s all I could think about.”
Finishing that bar routine lifted a big weight off her shoulders.
“I knew if I hit that routine, I could just have fun the rest of the meet.”
Her efforts along with her teammates’ were enough to clinch the silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee.
The emotions and reality of achieving her dreams still hasn’t sunk in yet, she said.
“I think I’ve been gone every day doing something, so I really haven’t had time to breathe,” she said.
For Bayer, the reality he helped coach an Olympic silver medalist still feels surreal.
“It’s like waking up from a dream and going ‘Did that really happen?’” he said. “It’s fun. It’s a goal. It’s everything you want as a coach, having your athletes get to the highest goal they’re trying to achieve. We knew from the beginning what Grace’s goals were, so to see her make that is just a dream come true.”
For McCallum, looking back over the course of her time with Flyaways and Twin Cities Twisters, she is filled with gratitude for those who helped her along the way.
“I wouldn’t be here today without all the support I’ve had from coaches, family, friends. They’ve been a huge part of my journey and the gymnast I am. Without them I don’t know if I’d be here,” she said.
Bayer said he takes pride in how far McCallum has come since her days under his wing, remembering the bad days that led to the good days.
“It’s always a learning moment,” he said.
McCallum left for the University of Utah on Wednesday, Aug. 18, to pursue her collegiate gymnastics career. As for a future Olympic run, McCallum has it on her next sheet of goals, but she said she’ll take it year by year.
