Show, located in St. Croix Falls, rooted in tradition
With a box of lights sitting at the base of an oak tree, at the front entrance of where the Hansen family of Forest Lake envisioned their Christmas light show “Miracle at Big Rock Creek” to be, Josh Hansen and his sister’s boyfriend grabbed light strands and started wrapping. After around five or six hours, they plugged them in and reassessed.
“[We] turned the lights on, and we were all like, ‘It needs more lights,’” said Josh, the oldest son of four children of the Hansen family, who own the property.
For the family’s inaugural year of the Christmas light show, which is on a 980-acre St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, property, the learning curve to understand what it would take to pull off their vision was steep.
“The biggest challenge has been learning what it takes to wrap a tree with lights,” Josh said, adding it took a team of four or five people to wrap a tree in two to three days using 150-foot mechanical lifts to reach the tops of some.
The trees around the portion of the property included in the show are adorned with colored LED lights and accompanied by structural light displays of animals, snowmen and the Whoville characters, providing an immersive experience.
The planning process to accomplish that effect started around this time last year, but the idea for a show at this caliber has been in the back of Josh’s mother Teresa Hansen’s mind before they bought the property in 2018.
“My mom has wanted to do that for a long time, and my dad has wanted to make that happen for her. And so that’s kind of been their thing that we’ve been pushing towards here for quite a while now,” Josh said.
So the whole team of family members, from siblings to cousins to spouses, wracked their minds to envision what the light show could look like.
“We’re all somewhere to be found in the process. It’s a complete family affair,” Josh said.
Their compiled ideas came together to formulate a show to differentiate themselves from others’ light shows.
And so the “miracle” was born.
As they planned, they wanted to set themselves apart from other light shows, since they understood the value the natural beauty of the property could lend in creating the final product of the light show that features an enchanted forest, s’moresland, Whoville, a Nativity scene and a veterans section, among other lighting elements.
“Our goal is to try to bring out the natural beauty of the property as much as possible, so we’ve got a great canvas to work on already,” Josh said.
Showcasing the property’s beauty is their year-round goal when they host weddings and other events as a place to bring people together and disconnect from the world in a natural setting.
“You experience it, you feel it when you’re here; it isn’t so much that there’s something that happens when you’re here. You know, Santa doesn’t fall out of the sky,” marketing and public relations director Krista Reischel said, regarding the choice to call the show a “miracle.”
The true miracle in this experience is allowing families the opportunity to reconnect with one another and experience joy in an “old world” way in which the property lends itself to, according to Brad Hansen, the patriarch of the family.
“We pinch ourselves sometimes for having the privilege of being a steward of this property, truly,” Brad said.
Becky, one of the siblings, said the light show has been a very rewarding experience in which they can share the property with local community members who are seeing it for the first time.
“There’s so many people that have grown up in St. Croix Falls and have never been able to come to this property, … or didn’t even know it was here, because it was always just a private estate,” she said, adding visitors have come up to her “wowed” by the space.
Which is feedback Brad and Josh have received as well.
“It’s pretty cool to see somebody walk up that literally are so overjoyed they have tears running down their face. That’s pretty cool,” Brad said.
He noted that the experiences they provide, like the simple Nativity scene, sledding or roasting marshmallows, enables families to connect and explore traditional joys of the season.
“Our motto here is good old-fashioned family fun, and that ‘family’ in ‘good old-fashioned family fun’ was instilled through Forest Lake and the surrounding communities,” Brad said.
The Hansens grew up in the Forest Lake area and have worked together for most of their lives, which has its “peaks and valleys” according to Josh, but is a fun experience in itself.
“I think every business is tough, can be tough. There’s always a lot of trials and tribulations as you go along the process, but that’s part of what makes it fun too,” Josh said.
Working with family to provide other families with priceless experiences is what has driven the Hansens to offer this Christmas light show. Becky noted how it’s been a rewarding experience to professionally and personally grow with one another.
“To watch where we were then and to where we are now, it’s very fulfilling. It’s been fun to grow together, all of us, and stay together,” she said.
She noted the work ethic her parents Brad and Teresa instilled in them carried over to her, and now onto her two children who are now 13 and 9 years old, since they help on this project as well.
“We work together, we play together and we fight together. Sometimes not necessarily in that order,” Brad said.
Although it’s only the first year, turnout for the event has surpassed 2,000 attendees on weekend nights so far, so the family is looking ahead to the bright future of providing Christmas light shows for visitors to continue the tradition started this year.
“I think that this will become the spot that everybody goes to and creates memories for hopefully the next 100 years,” Josh said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.